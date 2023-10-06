Big police presence in Kirkcaldy as forensics officers search property

Police have descended on a property in Kirkcaldy.

A search warrant was executed at a property in Cairnwell Place on Friday morning.

Reports suggest there were several police vans and a forensics team at the scene.

Kirkcaldy resident sees forensic officers

One Cairnwell Place resident said he saw a number of police vehicles arrive in the street shortly after 9am.

He said: “I saw at least four police cars and vans pull up all in quick succession.

“Then plain clothes and uniform officers entered a house and were going in and out all morning.

“Later a number of police put on white suits and went inside.

“A number of them came out later carrying brown evidence bags.”

Police issue search warrant

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Cairnwell Place, Kirkcaldy, on Friday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The witness added: “It’s always quite shocking when you see so many police all suddenly appear like that.

“Lots of neighbours came out to see what was going on.”

Police left the scene shortly after 12.30pm.