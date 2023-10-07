Emergency services called to late night rescue at Kinghorn Harbour

Emergency services were called to a late night rope rescue at Kinghorn Harbour on Friday.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the area shortly after 9pm.

Four appliances were sent to the scene by the fire service, including one height appliance from Dunfermline and a rope rescue crew from Tollcross.

They remained on the scene for almost two hours.

Reports online suggest someone had fallen on the rocks.

Call came in shortly after 9pm

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call to the harbour area at Kinghorn at 9.09pm.

“We mobilised crews from BurntIsland and Kirkcaldy, a rope rescue crew from Tollcross, and a height appliance from Dunfermline to a rope rescue incident.

“The last appliance left the scene 10:44pm.

“Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.