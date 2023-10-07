Dunhill Cup: Saturday play called off amid torrential rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunhill Cup: Saturday play called off amid torrential rain

The news follows the cancellation of the annual Saturday night fireworks displayed.

By Claire Warrender
Dunhill Cup celebrities. Kathryn Newton loves taking part.
Kathryn Newton loves taking part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Torrential rain has forced the cancellation of Saturday’s third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Play has been abandoned at St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The decision follows yesterday’s cancellation of the annual fireworks display as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

Dunhill Cup celebrities Bill Murray jokes around with spectators.
Groundhog Day star Bill Murray played in the rain on Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Tournament organisers said at 9.18am that play had been delayed across all three courses.

But as the downpour continued, they made the decision to call it off.

The championship’s third round will instead continue on Sunday, using Saturday’s original tee-off times.

Hollywood starts compete in Dunhill

The Dunhill sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

It takes place over five days at St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the big name celebrities taking part Tayside and Fife this year.

Others include include Ant-Man actor Kathryn Newton, Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray and The Untouchables legend Andy Garcia, who also starred in Oceans 12 with Zeta-Jones.

Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Saturday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

