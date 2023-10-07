Dunhill Cup: Saturday play called off amid torrential rain

Torrential rain has forced the cancellation of Saturday’s third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Play has been abandoned at St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The decision follows yesterday’s cancellation of the annual fireworks display as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

Tournament organisers said at 9.18am that play had been delayed across all three courses.

But as the downpour continued, they made the decision to call it off.

The championship’s third round will instead continue on Sunday, using Saturday’s original tee-off times.

Hollywood starts compete in Dunhill

The Dunhill sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

It takes place over five days at St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the big name celebrities taking part Tayside and Fife this year.

Others include include Ant-Man actor Kathryn Newton, Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray and The Untouchables legend Andy Garcia, who also starred in Oceans 12 with Zeta-Jones.