Bid to restore popular Dunfermline restaurant six months after devastating fire.

Kushi's in Canmore Street was destroyed in the blaze in April.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Fire destroyed Kushi's in Dunfermline in April
Fire destroyed Kushi's in Dunfermline in April. Image: Fife Council planning papers.

Dunfermline’s long-standing Kushi’s Indian restaurant is looking to make a return after a devastating fire earlier this year.

April’s blaze broke out above the Canmore Street eatery, causing severe damage.

The restaurant has been closed ever since.

However, owner Riaz Mohammed has now lodged a planning application in a bid to finally start repair works.

Located within the city’s conservation area, Kushi’s building has long been used to serve food and was previously known as St Margaret’s Hotel and pub.

However, it needs significant repairs before it can come back into use.

Kushi’s fire caused extensive damage

In June, Mr Mohammed revealed the fire destroyed the roof and supporting beams.

And he said the third floor was completely gutted.

A post on Kushi’s Facebook page said:  “The second floor of the restaurant has heavy damage from both the blaze and the water used to put it out.

Kushi's fire-blackened interior.
Kushi’s fire-blackened interior. Image: Fife Council planning papers.

“The ground floor, although spared the fire, has suffered extensive water damage and sadly there is very little that is salvageable.

“There’s no question, this will be a long road to recovery but every journey starts with the first steps and to know we are recovering with your support makes all the difference.

Fire crews on Canmore Street during the Kushi's blaze. I
Fire crews on Canmore Street during the Kushi’s blaze. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We remain positive and thankful as we start down the road ahead.”

The planning application also noted that temporary scaffolding is still in place to help stabilise the chimney wall.

Restaurant to be smaller than before

The planning bid, if approved, would result in a smaller restaurant than previously.

Before the fire, the four-storey building was broken into multiple uses.

The basement was used for storage, the ground and first floors were the restaurant, and the second and third floors were residential.

However, the new plan is to extend the residential areas.

Living space would be created on the first floor and part of the ground floor.

And the remainder of the ground floor would house the restaurant.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

