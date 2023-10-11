Kirkcaldy man charged 300% more for Euro 2024 hotel four weeks after booking

A Kirkcaldy man has issued a warning to others after he was told the cost of his Euro 2024 stay in Germany had rocketed by nearly 300 per cent.

Gary Parker and a friend had booked to stay for 10 nights in a hotel in Cologne during next summer’s tournament.

The 42-year-old reserved two rooms during June at Rugs Hotel Cologne for an initial price of €1,900, around £1,640, through Booking.com.

However last weekend, four weeks later, he received an email telling him the price had risen to €7,500, around £6,480.

Friends want to enjoy atmosphere ‘whether we get games or not’

Gary told The Courier: “We thought we would go to visit the Euros, whether we get games or not, we’ll go for 10 days to enjoy Germany, enjoy the fan parks.

“We got it at a price of €1,900 for two rooms for 10 nights and then booked flights.

“Then we got a message from Booking.com last weekend, four weeks later, saying the actual price would be €7,500.”

Gary booked the trip on a deal which meant there was no cost up front, and he would be able to cancel without being charged.

“I know no money has changed hands but it is the principle,” he said.

“They should be doing more for customers.

“The hotel are trying a fast one to get money out of people.

“I want people to just be aware that sort of behaviour is not on; they have made an agreement with the customer.”

Football fans welcome help from hotel

The Courier contacted Rugs Hotel Cologne but did not receive a response.

However, Gary says the hotel has now agreed to honour the original price.

But only under non-refundable terms.

He said Booking.com had also offered to refund the difference in cost after his stay had ended.

A spokesperson for the site said: “We take any complaint seriously and are currently looking into the details raised.”