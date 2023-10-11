Kirkcaldy man charged 300% more for Euro 2024 hotel four weeks after booking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy man charged 300% more for Euro 2024 hotel four weeks after booking

Gary Parker has issued a warning after booking a trip to Cologne with Booking.com.

By Ellidh Aitken
View of the Rhine in Cologne.
Kirkcaldy man Gary Parker and a friend had booked to stay for 10 nights in a hotel in Cologne during next summer's Euro 2024 tournament. Image: Flickr/dronepicr

A Kirkcaldy man has issued a warning to others after he was told the cost of his Euro 2024 stay in Germany had rocketed by nearly 300 per cent.

Gary Parker and a friend had booked to stay for 10 nights in a hotel in Cologne during next summer’s tournament.

The 42-year-old reserved two rooms during June at Rugs Hotel Cologne for an initial price of €1,900, around £1,640, through Booking.com.

However last weekend, four weeks later, he received an email telling him the price had risen to €7,500, around £6,480.

Friends want to enjoy atmosphere ‘whether we get games or not’

Gary told The Courier: “We thought we would go to visit the Euros, whether we get games or not, we’ll go for 10 days to enjoy Germany, enjoy the fan parks.

“We got it at a price of €1,900 for two rooms for 10 nights and then booked flights.

“Then we got a message from Booking.com last weekend, four weeks later, saying the actual price would be €7,500.”

Scotland fans show their support.
Scotland fans hope to follow their team in Euro 2024 in Germany next year.

Gary booked the trip on a deal which meant there was no cost up front, and he would be able to cancel without being charged.

“I know no money has changed hands but it is the principle,” he said.

“They should be doing more for customers.

“The hotel are trying a fast one to get money out of people.

“I want people to just be aware that sort of behaviour is not on; they have made an agreement with the customer.”

Football fans welcome help from hotel

The Courier contacted Rugs Hotel Cologne but did not receive a response.

However, Gary says the hotel has now agreed to honour the original price.

But only under non-refundable terms.

He said Booking.com had also offered to refund the difference in cost after his stay had ended.

A spokesperson for the site said: “We take any complaint seriously and are currently looking into the details raised.”

