Housebuilder must pay £365,000 to address Dunfermline school capacity issues

Lochay Homes must agree to the legally-binding condition as part of the permission for its new development.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The money will help address capacity issues at schools, including Queen Anne High in Dunfermline.

Developers behind a major Dunfermline housing scheme have been told to cough up £365,000 to help address school capacity issues.

Lochay Homes Ltd has been granted planning permission for 59 homes north of Kent Street, near Townhill.

However, a legal agreement requires the Edinburgh developer to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds towards schooling and transportation.

Almost £290,000 will be used to solve overcrowding at local secondary schools.

And £65,854 will go towards a solution at Townhill Primary, with a further £10,300 going to St Margaret’s RC Primary.

In addition, the developer must also hand over £229,276 for transportation improvements, including the upgrade of junctions and the installation of traffic calming measures.

Dunfermline housing development include bungalows and villas

The council previously approved a larger 92-home development for the site.

But developers altered their plans and these were approved this week.

The 59 houses, 15 of which will be affordable, will be built over three years.

They include two, three and four-bedroom bungalows and two-storey villas.

Access will be via a junction with Townhill Road, fitted with a raised table to reduce traffic speed.

The Dunfermline housing development was approved by Fife Council.

Lochay Homes said their vision was to create a “high quality, sustainable extension to the northern edge of Dunfermline“.

The site is allocated for housing in local development plan, FIFEplan.

Along with the neighbouring Chamberfield site, it forms part of the North Dunfermline Strategic Development, which has capacity for some 2,850 houses.

Conversation