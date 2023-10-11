Fife CCTV images released by Police investigating serious assault in Fife The assault took place on April 15, 2023. By Andrew Robson October 11 2023, 6.21pm Share CCTV images released by Police investigating serious assault in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4781092/cctv-police-serious-assault-fife-leven/ Copy Link CCTV images released by Police. Image: Supplied CCTV images have been released of a man Police believe can help with investigations into a serious assault in Fife. The assault happened just before midnight on Saturday, April 15 2023 in North Street, Leven. Officers describe the man as having a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt and dark bottoms. Police Constable Tony Abbott said: “The man, or anyone who recognises him or can help us to identify him, please contact officers as soon as possible. “Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1623 of April 17 2023. “Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.”