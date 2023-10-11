CCTV images released by Police investigating serious assault in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

CCTV images released by Police investigating serious assault in Fife

The assault took place on April 15, 2023.

By Andrew Robson
Fife CCTV Police appeal
CCTV images released by Police. Image: Supplied

CCTV images have been released of a man Police believe can help with investigations into a serious assault in Fife.

The assault happened just before midnight on Saturday, April 15 2023 in North Street, Leven.

Officers describe the man as having a slim build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt and dark bottoms.

Police Constable Tony Abbott said: “The man, or anyone who recognises him or can help us to identify him, please contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1623 of April 17 2023.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.”

More from Fife

View of the Rhine in Cologne.
Kirkcaldy man charged 300% more for Euro 2024 hotel four weeks after booking
Val McDermid with Angela Rippon in Fife on The One Show.
Val McDiarmid visits Kirkcaldy, Wemyss and East Neuk for BBC One Show feature
woman looking out window
Awareness raising campaign shines a light on domestic abuse in Fife – and how…
Leviton Network Solutions Europe HQ Glenrothes
Leviton Investment Boost Shows Commitment to Glenrothes Facility
Paloma Faith at Dundee's Slessor Gardens in July 2022
Paloma Faith in Dunfermline: Singer announces 2024 Alhambra Theatre gig
The three-way traffic lights have been installed on the A92 junction towards Luthrie and Brunton. Image: Google Maps
Burst water main causes traffic disruption on A92 in Fife
Ronald Mataruse was a guest at the Bank House Hotel, Burntisland.
Angry drunken guest marched Burntisland hotel manager to ATM and robbed him of £180
A HM Coastguard Helicopter in Broughty Ferry.
Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
'Deeply offensive' Fife teacher who upset pupils, parents and colleagues hit with classroom ban
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral director sex Picture shows; Alex Little. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/10/2023
Fife funeral director admits sexual assault on woman at her Methil home