Kirkcaldy house fire being treated as deliberate

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a house in Templehall Avenue on Wednesday night.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirkcaldy fire
Emergency services at Templehall Avenue. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A fire at a house in Kirkcaldy is being treated as deliberate.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Templehall Avenue just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Three appliances attended.

There were no casualties.

Police say Kirkcaldy fire was wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of  a house fire in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

“We had three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the blaze.”

