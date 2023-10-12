Fife Kirkcaldy house fire being treated as deliberate Firefighters tackled the blaze at a house in Templehall Avenue on Wednesday night. By Lindsey Hamilton October 12 2023, 5.04pm Share Kirkcaldy house fire being treated as deliberate Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4782028/kirkcaldy-fire-deliberate/ Copy Link Emergency services at Templehall Avenue. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A fire at a house in Kirkcaldy is being treated as deliberate. Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Templehall Avenue just before 8pm on Wednesday. Three appliances attended. There were no casualties. Police say Kirkcaldy fire was wilful’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a house fire in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy. “Officers are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.” A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in Kirkcaldy. “We had three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly. “Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the blaze.”