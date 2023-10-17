Fire at Levenmouth Academy treated as deliberate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire at Levenmouth Academy treated as deliberate

Crews spent more than three hours tackling the blaze on Monday.

By Ben MacDonald
A fire engine outside Levenmouth Academy
A fire engine outside Levenmouth Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A fire at Levenmouth Academy in Fife is being treated as deliberate.

The blaze broke out at the Leven school just after 5pm on Monday.

A police investigation has now been launched.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.10pm on Monday, police received a report of fire at Levenmouth Academy.

Signs warning of a road closure during the Levenmouth Academy fire
The road to Levenmouth Academy was closed during the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it was called to Levenmouth Academy just after 5pm and stayed at the scene until 8.21pm before the school was handed back to the caretaker.

It has not been confirmed whether there was any damage caused to the building.

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside

