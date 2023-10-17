Fire at Levenmouth Academy treated as deliberate

A fire at Levenmouth Academy in Fife is being treated as deliberate.

The blaze broke out at the Leven school just after 5pm on Monday.

A police investigation has now been launched.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.10pm on Monday, police received a report of fire at Levenmouth Academy.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it was called to Levenmouth Academy just after 5pm and stayed at the scene until 8.21pm before the school was handed back to the caretaker.

It has not been confirmed whether there was any damage caused to the building.

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.