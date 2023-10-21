Man arrested after car overturns on M90 in Fife

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a car overturned on the M90 in Fife.

Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a one-vehicle crash near Halbeath.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The road remains restricted following the crash – according to Traffic Scotland.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.30am on Saturday, October 21, officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash northbound on the M90 near Halbeath.

​”A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”