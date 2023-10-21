Fife Man arrested after car overturns on M90 in Fife The crash happened on Saturday morning. By Kieran Webster October 21 2023, 2.25pm Share Man arrested after car overturns on M90 in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4789737/man-arrested-m90-crash-halbeath/ Copy Link A man has been arrested after a car flipped onto its side on the M90 in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services. A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a car overturned on the M90 in Fife. Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a one-vehicle crash near Halbeath. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. The road remains restricted following the crash – according to Traffic Scotland. The Nissan Micra overturned on Saturday morning. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.30am on Saturday, October 21, officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash northbound on the M90 near Halbeath. ”A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”