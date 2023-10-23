A92 in Fife reopens under traffic lights after 4-day Storm Babet closure

The A92 in Fife has reopened under temporary traffic lights after a four-day closure due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

The main road between central Fife and Dundee was closed on Thursday afternoon as extreme rainfall hit the region.

It remained shut all weekend with drivers diverted via Cupar and Guardbridge.

However, on Monday morning, it was confirmed the route had reopened with temporary traffic lights in place while work continues to completely clear the road of water.

Temporary lights on A92 in Fife

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, roads agency Amey said: “The A92 near Cupar is now open under temporary traffic lights between Forgan Roundabout and Melville Lodges Roundabout.

“Our teams were out early again this morning working to clear up any flooding and get the road open.”

Elsewhere, stretches of the A90 have now reopened – but the road remains shut between Brechin and Forfar.

Some disruption is continuing after Storm Babet elsewhere in Tayside and Fife.