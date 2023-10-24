New Fife Bairns’ Hoose to transform care of hundreds of abused children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Fife Bairns’ Hoose to transform care of hundreds of abused children

The new model will provide youngsters with access to several services under one roof.

By Claire Warrender
Children's minister Natalie Don in Glenrothes to launch the Fife Bairns' Hoose.
Children's minister Natalie Don in Glenrothes to launch the Fife Bairns' Hoose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A pioneering initiative launched in Fife will help transform the care of hundreds of traumatised children every year.

The region has been chosen as one of six Bairns’ Hoose test sites across Scotland.

It brings together all the services needed to help youngsters going through the justice system after suffering or witnessing abuse.

Ms Don being shown round the Fife Bairns' Hoose.
Ms Don made the announcement regarding the Fife Bairns’ Hoose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One building will provide access to child protection experts, healthcare, therapy and justice staff.

And this means children who have been through serious trauma will no longer have to keep repeating their stories during visits to various different services.

The Fife launch was announced in Glenrothes on Tuesday by children’s minister Natalie Don, who described it as “a major step forward”.

A second Bairns’ Hoose will launch in Tayside, with four other test sites across the country.

Fife Bairns’ Hoose will make a significant difference

Ms Don said: “It will make a huge difference to children and young people requiring these services.

“This will put an end to children having to retell their stories several times, which can be re-traumatising.”

Fife’s police and social work staff carried out around 400 child abuse investigations during the last year alone.

Ms Don hears about some of the work being done in Fife at the new Bairns' Hoose.
Ms Don hears about some of the work being done in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And Dougie Dunlop, the independent chair of Fife’s child protection committee, said the Fife Bairns’ Hoose would provide a significant benefit.

“Children won’t have to travel to different offices to meet people at a time of crisis,” he said.

“Instead, all services will come together to meet them.

“This will make it easier for children and their families to get the support they need in very difficult circumstances.”

Based on Icelandic model used across Europe

The six test sites will hone the service over the next two years, providing a blueprint for a full pilot in 2025.

The move follows £6 million of Scottish Government funding, with local authorities invited to apply for a share.

Bairns’ Hoose is based on the Barnahus model, launched in Iceland in 1998 and now widely adopted across Europe.

Barnahus founder Bragi Guobrandsson is a member of the United Nation’s Committee on the Rights of the Child.

And he is delighted the model is now being launched in Scotland.

