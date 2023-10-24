New Fife Bairns’ Hoose to transform care of hundreds of abused children

A pioneering initiative launched in Fife will help transform the care of hundreds of traumatised children every year.

The region has been chosen as one of six Bairns’ Hoose test sites across Scotland.

It brings together all the services needed to help youngsters going through the justice system after suffering or witnessing abuse.

One building will provide access to child protection experts, healthcare, therapy and justice staff.

And this means children who have been through serious trauma will no longer have to keep repeating their stories during visits to various different services.

The Fife launch was announced in Glenrothes on Tuesday by children’s minister Natalie Don, who described it as “a major step forward”.

A second Bairns’ Hoose will launch in Tayside, with four other test sites across the country.

Fife Bairns’ Hoose will make a significant difference

Ms Don said: “It will make a huge difference to children and young people requiring these services.

“This will put an end to children having to retell their stories several times, which can be re-traumatising.”

Fife’s police and social work staff carried out around 400 child abuse investigations during the last year alone.

And Dougie Dunlop, the independent chair of Fife’s child protection committee, said the Fife Bairns’ Hoose would provide a significant benefit.

“Children won’t have to travel to different offices to meet people at a time of crisis,” he said.

“Instead, all services will come together to meet them.

“This will make it easier for children and their families to get the support they need in very difficult circumstances.”

Based on Icelandic model used across Europe

The six test sites will hone the service over the next two years, providing a blueprint for a full pilot in 2025.

The move follows £6 million of Scottish Government funding, with local authorities invited to apply for a share.

Bairns’ Hoose is based on the Barnahus model, launched in Iceland in 1998 and now widely adopted across Europe.

Barnahus founder Bragi Guobrandsson is a member of the United Nation’s Committee on the Rights of the Child.

And he is delighted the model is now being launched in Scotland.