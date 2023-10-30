St Andrews Aquarium shut for several months as images reveal ‘devastating’ damage caused by tidal surges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Aquarium shut for several months as images reveal ‘devastating’ damage caused by tidal surges

The seal pool had to be evacuated overnight as huge waves ripped into the attraction.

By Andrew Robson
Damage to St Andrews Aquarium. Image: St Andrews Aquarium
Damage to St Andrews Aquarium. Image: St Andrews Aquarium

St Andrews Aquarium has been forced to close for several months after tidal surges caused “devastating” damage to the attraction.

The centre was hit by huge waves overnight, forcing the evacuation of the outdoor seal pool as steel fences and a viewing deck were washed away.

All animals at the aquarium are safe and accounted for, and are being cared for by staff, but some will need to be temporarily rehomed.

A spokesperson for the aquarium confirmed the closure will last for “a number of months”.

Owners ‘devastated’ by damage as St Andrews Aquarium forced to shut

John Mace, owner and managing director of the family-run aquarium, said: “We are just devastated by the damage caused.

“Our team were on-site through the night and luckily managed to move our seals before the enclosure fencing was destroyed, but it could have been a lot worse.

“To stand by and look on at the family business you’ve built over many years be destroyed in a few hours is very difficult to take.

“We’ve got a very long road ahead of us and will work to repair the damage as quickly as possible, but we are looking at a prolonged period of closure.”

Steel fencing has been ripped away. Image: St Andrews Aquarium
The waves hit the seal pool. Image: St Andrews Aquarium
The seals were evacuated from their outdoor enclosure. Image: St Andrews Aquarium

John added: “The full extent of the damage is not yet known, as some areas are only now becoming safe to assess.

“What is evident is that the impact is substantial, including damages to our specialist water pumps, as well as structural damage to the pool and viewing areas.

“With such devastating damage to the seal enclosure, our family of seals will need to be temporarily rehomed, and our team are busy trying to make arrangements now.”

Waves hitting the aquarium overnight. Image: Andrews Aquarium

Nearby West Sands beach in St Andrews has also suffered damage.

A post by West Sands Ranger Service said: “Strong winds and tidal surges have removed around 1m of vertical height over the entire beach, we have experienced significant damage along the dune front.

“This weather will continue into Monday with high tides through the next 24 hours.

“Please note all dune paths have been affected in various ways. Expect a sizeable drop onto the beach going through the dunes.”

Shore Road in Anstruther shut by debris

The post warned that there would be debris across the beach and urged people to take “a little more care than usual”.

Meanwhile, Shore Street in Anstruther is closed due to debris washed up over the weekend.

Local business Coast Coffee told The Courier that large piles of seaweed have gathered on parts of the street – with fears more could wash up on Monday.

Shore Street in Anstruther has been closed after tidal surges
Shore Street in Anstruther has been closed. Image: Coast Coffee Anstruther

And locals have reported damage to the coastal path at St Monans

It comes after part of Leven sea wall collapsed on Friday.

There is continued disruption on the A92 in north-east Fife, with the route closed for a third time in the space of 10 days due to flooding.

Conversation