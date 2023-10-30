St Andrews Aquarium shut for several months as images reveal ‘devastating’ damage caused by tidal surges

St Andrews Aquarium has been forced to close for several months after tidal surges caused “devastating” damage to the attraction.

The centre was hit by huge waves overnight, forcing the evacuation of the outdoor seal pool as steel fences and a viewing deck were washed away.

All animals at the aquarium are safe and accounted for, and are being cared for by staff, but some will need to be temporarily rehomed.

A spokesperson for the aquarium confirmed the closure will last for “a number of months”.

Owners ‘devastated’ by damage as St Andrews Aquarium forced to shut

John Mace, owner and managing director of the family-run aquarium, said: “We are just devastated by the damage caused.

“Our team were on-site through the night and luckily managed to move our seals before the enclosure fencing was destroyed, but it could have been a lot worse.

“To stand by and look on at the family business you’ve built over many years be destroyed in a few hours is very difficult to take.

“We’ve got a very long road ahead of us and will work to repair the damage as quickly as possible, but we are looking at a prolonged period of closure.”

John added: “The full extent of the damage is not yet known, as some areas are only now becoming safe to assess.

“What is evident is that the impact is substantial, including damages to our specialist water pumps, as well as structural damage to the pool and viewing areas.

“With such devastating damage to the seal enclosure, our family of seals will need to be temporarily rehomed, and our team are busy trying to make arrangements now.”

Nearby West Sands beach in St Andrews has also suffered damage.

A post by West Sands Ranger Service said: “Strong winds and tidal surges have removed around 1m of vertical height over the entire beach, we have experienced significant damage along the dune front.

“This weather will continue into Monday with high tides through the next 24 hours.

“Please note all dune paths have been affected in various ways. Expect a sizeable drop onto the beach going through the dunes.”

Shore Road in Anstruther shut by debris

The post warned that there would be debris across the beach and urged people to take “a little more care than usual”.

Meanwhile, Shore Street in Anstruther is closed due to debris washed up over the weekend.

Local business Coast Coffee told The Courier that large piles of seaweed have gathered on parts of the street – with fears more could wash up on Monday.

And locals have reported damage to the coastal path at St Monans

It comes after part of Leven sea wall collapsed on Friday.

There is continued disruption on the A92 in north-east Fife, with the route closed for a third time in the space of 10 days due to flooding.