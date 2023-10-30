Locals express shock at ‘absolute tragedy’ after death of Fife teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals express shock at ‘absolute tragedy’ after death of Fife teenager

A police investigation into the 16-year-old's death in Ballingry is continuing.

By Neil Henderson
A single police car remains outside the house in Ballingry where the teenager fell ill.
Police outside the house in Ballingry where the teenager fell ill. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Residents and community leaders expressed their shock and sadness at the death of a teenager who fell ill at a house in Fife.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital under police escort after taking unwell at the property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry just before noon on Sunday.

However, the youngster – who has not been named – was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy’s death is being treated as unexplained and the cause is still under investigation, but it is understood the involvement of drugs is one line of inquiry.

Police probe into teenager’s Ballingry death continues

Several others who were at the house at the time were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

However, despite online rumours, police say no one else has died.

A single police vehicle remained parked outside the Ballingry home on Monday as the probe into the death continues.

One Kirkland Avenue resident, who asked not to be named, described the death as “an absolute tragedy”.

Police remain at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following death of 16-year-old male on Sunday
The police investigation is continuing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s such a shock when anything like this happens, especially when it’s so close to your own door.

“I came home to find the street blocked by numerous police vehicles and ambulances and initially thought there had been a car crash.

“Then I saw paramedics in the garden and people being put into an ambulance.

“One left very quickly along with a police car.

“I heard later that a boy had died, which is an absolute tragedy.”

‘It’s all anyone is talking about this morning’

Another resident on nearby Kirkland Gardens told The Courier that the house had been busy with youngsters.

She said: “The place was jumping with a party all night.

“I saw the commotion the following day with police turning up from all over.

“Hearing that the boy has died is terrible news and has shocked a lot of people around here.

“It’s all anyone is talking about this morning.

“It’s heartbreaking for any family to lose someone so young.”

Police and paramedics at the scene on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.
Police and paramedics at the scene on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Lea McLelland, a councillor for the area, said: “It’s such sad and awful news and my thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the teenager who has tragically died.

“My thoughts also go out to the others that have also been taken to hospital and I hope they have a speedy recovery.”

Commenting on rumours around the cause of the death, she added: “It would be wrong to speculate until any confirmation is given.”

Councillor, Lea McLelland.
Councillor Lea McLelland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Councillor, Mary Lockhart.
Councillor Mary Lockhart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fellow councillor Mary Lockhart praised those who went to the aid of the teenagers.

She said: “It is terrible news that a young man has lost his life.

“My thoughts are with his family at this time and also those who have also been affected.

“I spoke with one resident who tried to help the youngster in the moments before the emergency services arrived and I commend all those who came to the assistance of those who became unwell.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

