Locals express shock at ‘absolute tragedy’ after death of Fife teenager

Residents and community leaders expressed their shock and sadness at the death of a teenager who fell ill at a house in Fife.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital under police escort after taking unwell at the property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry just before noon on Sunday.

However, the youngster – who has not been named – was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy’s death is being treated as unexplained and the cause is still under investigation, but it is understood the involvement of drugs is one line of inquiry.

Police probe into teenager’s Ballingry death continues

Several others who were at the house at the time were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

However, despite online rumours, police say no one else has died.

A single police vehicle remained parked outside the Ballingry home on Monday as the probe into the death continues.

One Kirkland Avenue resident, who asked not to be named, described the death as “an absolute tragedy”.

She said: “It’s such a shock when anything like this happens, especially when it’s so close to your own door.

“I came home to find the street blocked by numerous police vehicles and ambulances and initially thought there had been a car crash.

“Then I saw paramedics in the garden and people being put into an ambulance.

“One left very quickly along with a police car.

“I heard later that a boy had died, which is an absolute tragedy.”

‘It’s all anyone is talking about this morning’

Another resident on nearby Kirkland Gardens told The Courier that the house had been busy with youngsters.

She said: “The place was jumping with a party all night.

“I saw the commotion the following day with police turning up from all over.

“Hearing that the boy has died is terrible news and has shocked a lot of people around here.

“It’s all anyone is talking about this morning.

“It’s heartbreaking for any family to lose someone so young.”

Lea McLelland, a councillor for the area, said: “It’s such sad and awful news and my thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the teenager who has tragically died.

“My thoughts also go out to the others that have also been taken to hospital and I hope they have a speedy recovery.”

Commenting on rumours around the cause of the death, she added: “It would be wrong to speculate until any confirmation is given.”

Fellow councillor Mary Lockhart praised those who went to the aid of the teenagers.

She said: “It is terrible news that a young man has lost his life.

“My thoughts are with his family at this time and also those who have also been affected.

“I spoke with one resident who tried to help the youngster in the moments before the emergency services arrived and I commend all those who came to the assistance of those who became unwell.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”