Concern growing for missing Leven woman last seen in Kirkcaldy

Concern is growing for a missing woman who was last seen in Kirkcaldy.

Police have launched an appeal after Christine Currie, or Hutcheson, was reported missing from Leven.

She was last seen in Kirkcaldy last Tuesday (October 24).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are increasingly concerned for the safety of Christine and appeal for any information that may help trace her whereabouts.

“Should any members of the public have any information that can help trace Christine, please contact 101. Incident PS-20231028-1385 refers.”