Pictures and video show powerful 4.8m tidal surge along Fife coast

Pictures and video show the Fife coast being pummeled by 4.8m waves this afternoon.

Huge 4.97m waves overnight caused the closure of St Andrews Aquarium, forcing the evacuation of the outdoor seal pool as steel fences and a viewing deck were washed away.

This afternoon’s high tide along the St Andrews coastline was less destructive at 4.76m.

But footage this afternoon still showed the North Sea lapping against the town end of West Sands.

Meanwhile, Shore Street in Anstruther is closed due to debris washed up over the weekend.

This afternoon in Anstruther the waves splashed over the sea wall and towards onlookers.

High tides in St Andrews are set to drop gradually over the forthcoming week, dipping to 3.3m on November 5.

All pictures by Kim Cessford.

Anstruther

St Andrews