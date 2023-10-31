Fife’s Scottish Amateur Cup heroes appeal for funds to buy new goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife’s Scottish Amateur Cup heroes appeal for funds to buy new goals

Cupar Heart have launched an online fundraiser six months after their victory sparked jubilant scenes in the town.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar Hearts celebrate their triumph.
Cupar Hearts celebrate their triumph in the Scottish Amateur Cup in May. Image: Supplied by Steven Stewart.

Fife’s cup-winning football club is fundraising for new goals just months after celebrating a glorious victory.

Cupar Hearts were hailed heroes after bringing home the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup in May.

They were the first Fife team in 34 years to lift the trophy following a 2-1 win over Steins Thistle at Hampden.

Cupar Hearts received a heroes' welcome.
Cupar Hearts received a heroes’ welcome. Image: Supplied by Steven Stewart.

And their win earned them a place in the Scottish Cup proper this season.

Now Sean Simpson’s side has launched an online fundraiser to allow them to buy much-needed equipment.

The team said: “As we continue to build on the success on the pitch, we are hoping to do the same off it.

“We are currently fundraising for new 11-a-side goals.”

‘Help us reach our goal’

Cupar Hearts AFC have been part of the community since the 1930s.

They said their current goals had served them well but were now suffering from wear and tear.

“These new goals will be a big step in improving the facilities as well as providing safer and more robust goals for many years to come,” they said.

“Not only will it benefit Cupar Hearts but also the local youth teams who use the pitch for their fixtures.”

The team hopes to buy the equipment during the current season.

And they joked: “We massively appreciate any donation of any amount to help us reach our goal – excuse the pun!”

Cupar Hearts win sparked pyro-party

The Cupar Hearts victory sparked jubilant scenes in the Fife town.

Fans took to the streets to greet the winning side when they arrived home after midnight on May 11.

Celebration after Cupar Hearts won the Scottish Amateur Cup
Pyrotechnics in Cupar town centre to mark Cupar Hearts’ historic win. Image: Supplied by Michael Alexander.

Flares were set off in the town centre and the singing and dancing continued well into the morning.

Around 1,500 fans made the journey to Hampden to watch what was the team’s fourth Amateur Scottish Cup final.

