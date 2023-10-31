Fife’s Scottish Amateur Cup heroes appeal for funds to buy new goals

Fife’s cup-winning football club is fundraising for new goals just months after celebrating a glorious victory.

Cupar Hearts were hailed heroes after bringing home the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup in May.

They were the first Fife team in 34 years to lift the trophy following a 2-1 win over Steins Thistle at Hampden.

And their win earned them a place in the Scottish Cup proper this season.

Now Sean Simpson’s side has launched an online fundraiser to allow them to buy much-needed equipment.

The team said: “As we continue to build on the success on the pitch, we are hoping to do the same off it.

“We are currently fundraising for new 11-a-side goals.”

‘Help us reach our goal’

Cupar Hearts AFC have been part of the community since the 1930s.

They said their current goals had served them well but were now suffering from wear and tear.

“These new goals will be a big step in improving the facilities as well as providing safer and more robust goals for many years to come,” they said.

“Not only will it benefit Cupar Hearts but also the local youth teams who use the pitch for their fixtures.”

The team hopes to buy the equipment during the current season.

And they joked: “We massively appreciate any donation of any amount to help us reach our goal – excuse the pun!”

Cupar Hearts win sparked pyro-party

The Cupar Hearts victory sparked jubilant scenes in the Fife town.

Fans took to the streets to greet the winning side when they arrived home after midnight on May 11.

Flares were set off in the town centre and the singing and dancing continued well into the morning.

Around 1,500 fans made the journey to Hampden to watch what was the team’s fourth Amateur Scottish Cup final.