A92 in north-east Fife shut for 4th time in 12 days due to flooding

A diversion is place between the Parbroath junction and the Forgan Roundabout.

By Chloe Burrell
The A92 between Forgan Roundabout and Parbroath Junction is closed again due to flooding.
The A92 in north-east Fife is closed yet again. Image: Google Street View

The A92 in north-east Fife is shut yet again due to flooding.

The route between Parbroath junction and Forgan Roundabout is closed in both directions.

That is despite there being no significant rainfall in the region since the early hours of Monday.

Drivers heading north can follow a diversion along the A91 towards Cupar then the A913, rejoining the A92 at the Parbroath crossroads.

The southbound diversion is the same route in reverse.

A92 in Fife closed several times due to flooding

It is the fourth time in 12 days the A92 has ben closed as a result of flooding.

The road was first shut for four days due to Storm Babet before reopening at the start of last week with temporary traffic lights in place.

It was then closed again on Friday when the region was hit with more heavy rain.

It reopened on Saturday but then suffered a third closure lasting several hours on Monday.

It has not been confirmed how long this latest A92 closure will last.

