How a former Fife social worker is filling a gap by offering respite for adults with learning disabilities

A new service offering much-needed respite care for adults with learning disabilities has opened in Fife.

Inspired Breaks is the brainchild of Tina Ramzi, who worked as a social worker in the region for 16 years.

Realising there was little in the way of services for over-16s, the 40-year-old has converted two flats in Leven into a home from home for up to five people.

And while it has only been up and running for four weeks, a number of guests have already enjoyed stays while their primary carers take a break.

Tina said: “I know through my previous job people struggle to get respite.

“There’s a gap in the market and a real lack of resources when it comes to adult services.”

What does Inspired Breaks offer?

The mum-of-three had been looking for a suitable property for some time and was delighted when the adjoining flats on Windygates Road came on the market.

She also has a property company, which enabled her to convert the former homes.

All five bedrooms offer modern en suite facilities and there are also two communal bathrooms.

In addition, kitchens and communal living spaces are available on each of the two floors.

Tina says her six staff provide guests with a whole range of activities during their stay.

“We can take anybody from the age of 16 and there’s no upper age limit,” she said.

“We’re always out and about doing stuff.

“In-house, we have board games, colouring-in, baking and things like that.

“We also go for walks on the beach, to Letham Glen, bowling, the cinema and even days out in Edinburgh or St Andrews.”

How to book a room at Inspired breaks respite service in Leven

Fife Council‘s social work service refers families to Tina and Inspired Breaks.

And it’s not just Fifers who can use the facility.

She is already receiving referrals from Perth and Kinross Council, and has been in touch with social work staff in Dundee and Edinburgh.

However, people can also book a room directly with Tina.

“So far, we’ve had people for long weekends, a week, and one of our first was for 16 nights,” she said.

“Some carers are elderly parents in their 80s, who are still looking after their adult children.

“They often feel guilty about needing a break but when they see what we offer they feel better about it.”

More information is available on the Inspired Breaks website.

People can also email inspiredbreaks@hotmail.com or phone Tina directly on 07711 727 385.