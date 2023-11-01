How a former Fife social worker is filling a gap by offering respite for adults with learning disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

How a former Fife social worker is filling a gap by offering respite for adults with learning disabilities

Tina Ramzi from Leven says families struggle to access the services they need.

By Claire Warrender
Tina Ramzi of Inspired Breaks in Leven, is filling a gap in the market.
Tina Ramzi of Inspired Breaks in Leven, is filling a gap in the market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A new service offering much-needed respite care for adults with learning disabilities has opened in Fife.

Inspired Breaks is the brainchild of Tina Ramzi, who worked as a social worker in the region for 16 years.

Realising there was little in the way of services for over-16s, the 40-year-old has converted two flats in Leven into a home from home for up to five people.

Tina Ramzi outside the converted flats on Windygates Road, Leven.
Tina Ramzi outside the converted flats on Windygates Road, Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And while it has only been up and running for four weeks, a number of guests have already enjoyed stays while their primary carers take a break.

Tina said: “I know through my previous job people struggle to get respite.

“There’s a gap in the market and a real lack of resources when it comes to adult services.”

What does Inspired Breaks offer?

The mum-of-three had been looking for a suitable property for some time and was delighted when the adjoining flats on Windygates Road came on the market.

She also has a property company, which enabled her to convert the former homes.

All five bedrooms offer modern en suite facilities and there are also two communal bathrooms.

The Leven respite service offers en suite bedrooms.
The Leven respite service offers en suite bedrooms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
One of the modern bathrooms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In addition, kitchens and communal living spaces are available on each of the two floors.

Tina says her six staff provide guests with a whole range of activities during their stay.

The upstairs kitchen and living space at the Leven respite service.
The upstairs kitchen and living space at Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We can take anybody from the age of 16 and there’s no upper age limit,” she said.

“We’re always out and about doing stuff.

“In-house, we have board games, colouring-in, baking and things like that.

“We also go for walks on the beach, to Letham Glen, bowling, the cinema and even days out in Edinburgh or St Andrews.”

How to book a room at Inspired breaks respite service in Leven

Fife Council‘s social work service refers families to Tina and Inspired Breaks.

And it’s not just Fifers who can use the facility.

She is already receiving referrals from Perth and Kinross Council, and has been in touch with social work staff in Dundee and Edinburgh.

The downstairs living area at Inspired breaks in Leven.
The downstairs living area at the Leven respite service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, people can also book a room directly with Tina.

“So far, we’ve had people for long weekends, a week, and one of our first was for 16 nights,” she said.

“Some carers are elderly parents in their 80s, who are still looking after their adult children.

“They often feel guilty about needing a break but when they see what we offer they feel better about it.”

More information is available on the Inspired Breaks website.

People can also email inspiredbreaks@hotmail.com or phone Tina directly on 07711 727 385.

More from Fife

Glenrothes High School, Fife
Glenrothes 'super school' funding bid snubbed by Scottish Government
The CAVForth autonomous bus crossing the Forth Road Bridge.
Human takes control of computer-driven Fife bus service
Pittenweem residents fear their homes are at risk.
Fears for Pittenweem homes as 'traumatic' storm damage leaves them just metres from the…
The plans were for the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy luxury housing plan with 39 objections withdrawn - but could return
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Who owns St Andrews?
The A911 near Milton Road.
Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash near Windygates in Fife
Jake Jones, 16 with his sister, Francesca Louise.
Sister pays tribute to 'big-hearted' little brother who died after falling ill at Ballingry…
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
St Andrews Harbour closed in the wake of Storm Babet after £500,000 of damage
Nancy Lotto, of St Monans.
Obituary: Nancy Latto, 94, possessed expert knowledge of St Monans and the East Neuk
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain

Conversation