Woman taken to hospital after A92 crash in north-east Fife

The road remains closed in both direction.

By Andrew Robson
A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A92 in north-east Fife.

The crash happened on the busy road near Luthrie around 5.40am on Friday.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the collision.

The same woman will also be reported in connection with road traffic offences.

The A92 remains closed in both directions between Rathillet and Parbroath.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Friday we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash northbound on the A92, near Luthrie.

“Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The same woman will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.”

The road closed just after 6.30am on Friday according to Traffic Scotland.

Drivers are advised to follow the local signed diversion and should plan for longer journey times.

More to follow. 

