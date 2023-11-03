Drugs arrest of boy, 14, after Ballingry death of Jake Jones, 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Drugs arrest of boy, 14, after Ballingry death of Jake Jones, 16

Jake died after being taken unwell last Sunday.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Ballingry teenager, Jake (Jay) Jones, 16.
Image: Francesca Louise

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a drugs offence in an ongoing investigation after a teenage boy died in Fife last weekend.

Police were alerted that Jake Jones, 16, had taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry shortly before midday on Sunday, October 29.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later that day.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old boy had been released pending further inquiries.

Officers are currently treating the 16-year-old’s death as unexplained and are carrying out inquiries locally.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Jake Jones death leaves family heartbroken

Sister Francesca Louise has told how the loss of Jay has left her family heartbroken.

Jake Jones, 16 with his sister, Francesca Louise.
Image: Francesca Louise

She said: “We are in total shock and completely heartbroken that our Jake has gone.

“He was and always will be my big-hearted little brother – always smiling and always with that ability to make people feel good.

“He was always happy and full of life – that’s why we are broken at the thought that he’s now gone.

Police still investigating after drugs arrest

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 11.55am on Sunday October 29 of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

