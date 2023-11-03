Drugs arrest of boy, 14, after Ballingry death of Jake Jones, 16

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a drugs offence in an ongoing investigation after a teenage boy died in Fife last weekend.

Police were alerted that Jake Jones, 16, had taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry shortly before midday on Sunday, October 29.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later that day.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old boy had been released pending further inquiries.

Officers are currently treating the 16-year-old’s death as unexplained and are carrying out inquiries locally.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Jake Jones death leaves family heartbroken

Sister Francesca Louise has told how the loss of Jay has left her family heartbroken.

She said: “We are in total shock and completely heartbroken that our Jake has gone.

“He was and always will be my big-hearted little brother – always smiling and always with that ability to make people feel good.

“He was always happy and full of life – that’s why we are broken at the thought that he’s now gone.

Police still investigating after drugs arrest

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 11.55am on Sunday October 29 of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”