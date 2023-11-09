Fife care home worker drank booze at work then posted video on Snapchat

A Fife care home worker has been struck off after drinking booze at work and then posting a video on Snapchat.

Lawrie Hutchison was sanctioned after an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog found that Hutchison had drunk alcohol while on shift and then uploaded a video to Snapchat from the care home, while under the influence of booze.

The SSSC found that Hutchison had placed vulnerable residents at risk of harm.

The incident took place in August last year while Hutchison was employed as a care assistant at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.

A report by the SSSC said: “By drinking alcohol on shift, you placed vulnerable residents in your care at unnecessary risk of harm.

Fife care worker who drank on job showed ‘complete disregard’ for actions

“This type of behaviour calls into question your reliability and dependability to care for those most vulnerable who use services.

“Your actions could have had significant consequences had any service users been exposed to your behaviour and this could have placed them at risk of harm.

“This behaviour falls far below the standards expected of social service workers and calls into question your judgment and character.

“Further, recording and posting a video of yourself on social media while under the influence of alcohol during your shift demonstrates a complete disregard (for) your actions.

“This video may have been viewed by your colleagues or other members of the public bringing your employer and the SSSC into disrepute.”

Carer ‘showed no insight, remorse or apology’ for drinking and posting on Snapchat

The watchdog noted that despite the incident, no harm was caused to residents.

It also noted that this appeared to be an isolated incident, with a colleague giving a positive account about Hutchison’s relationship with residents.

However, Hutchison failed to engage with the SSSC probe, with the report adding: “During the employer investigation, you have accepted the allegations, but did not

provide any explanation for your actions.

“You did not show any insight, remorse or apology in terms of the allegations.”

Hutchison has not worked in a care role since.

The Courier has contacted Mossview Care Home, run by Care Concern Fife Ltd, and Hutchsion for comment.