Fife care home worker drank booze at work then posted video on Snapchat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife care home worker drank booze at work then posted video on Snapchat

Lawrie Hutchison has been struck off after the incident in Lochgelly.

By Chloe Burrell
Lawrie Hutchison uploaded a boozy video to Snapchat while working at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.
Lawrie Hutchison uploaded a boozy video on Snapchat while working at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly. Image: Google Street View/Shutterstock

A Fife care home worker has been struck off after drinking booze at work and then posting a video on Snapchat.

Lawrie Hutchison was sanctioned after an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog found that Hutchison had drunk alcohol while on shift and then uploaded a video to Snapchat from the care home, while under the influence of booze.

The SSSC found that Hutchison had placed vulnerable residents at risk of harm.

The incident took place in August last year while Hutchison was employed as a care assistant at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.

A report by the SSSC said: “By drinking alcohol on shift, you placed vulnerable residents in your care at unnecessary risk of harm.

Fife care worker who drank on job showed ‘complete disregard’ for actions

“This type of behaviour calls into question your reliability and dependability to care for those most vulnerable who use services.

“Your actions could have had significant consequences had any service users been exposed to your behaviour and this could have placed them at risk of harm.

“This behaviour falls far below the standards expected of social service workers and calls into question your judgment and character.

“Further, recording and posting a video of yourself on social media while under the influence of alcohol during your shift demonstrates a complete disregard (for) your actions.

“This video may have been viewed by your colleagues or other members of the public bringing your employer and the SSSC into disrepute.”

Carer ‘showed no insight, remorse or apology’ for drinking and posting on Snapchat

The watchdog noted that despite the incident, no harm was caused to residents.

It also noted that this appeared to be an isolated incident, with a colleague giving a positive account about Hutchison’s relationship with residents.

However, Hutchison failed to engage with the SSSC probe, with the report adding: “During the employer investigation, you have accepted the allegations, but did not
provide any explanation for your actions.

“You did not show any insight, remorse or apology in terms of the allegations.”

Hutchison has not worked in a care role since.

The Courier has contacted Mossview Care Home, run by Care Concern Fife Ltd, and Hutchsion for comment.

More from Fife

Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid offer 'something for everyone'
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
New figures reveal thousands of violent incidents in Fife schools
Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.
Skeleton found by explorer at Fife industrial estate, murder trial told
Police on South Street, Sat Andrews, Fife.
Man stabbed in 'targeted attack' outside St Andrews takeaway
Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend - when and…
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.
Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet
Eddie Young was wel-known in Leven.
Eddie Young: Tributes following death of 'true pillar of Leven community'
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
Douglas Giblin.
Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner's dead dog during years of abuse
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault