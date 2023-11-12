New Kirkcaldy Greggs opens at site of former car dealership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New Kirkcaldy Greggs opens at site of former car dealership

The newest Greggs in Kirkcaldy is at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Carberry Road.

By Laura Devlin
The new Greggs on Carberry Road. Image: Supplied.
The new Greggs on Carberry Road. Image: Supplied.

Fast food giant Greggs has opened a brand new outlet in Kirkcaldy.

The latest unit, which is at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Carberry Road,  opened its doors for the first time at the weekend.

It’s the third premises Greggs has in the Fife town, with the others located in the town centre and the Fife retail park.

The Carberry Road restaurant will be open 5.30am to 7pm on Monday to Friday, and 7am to 5pm at the weekend.

The former car dealership is being split into a Greggs and a Burger King. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife Council granted planning permission last year for plans to convert the former Mini dealership at the Michelson Industrial Estate into a Greggs and Burger King drive-thru.

An estimated 35 new full and part time positions are expected to be created across the two food outlets.

The approval of the plans also means Burger King will return to Kirkcaldy after the closure of its town centre outlet over a decade ago.

However, an opening date is still to be confirmed for the Burger King outlet.

The former Mini Dealership in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.

The Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership closed in early 2022.

Owner Arnold Clark had deemed the salesroom surplus to requirements. The Mini dealership amalgamated with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road.

The site will have a total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging spaces and three accessible spaces.

