New Kirkcaldy Greggs opens at site of former car dealership

Fast food giant Greggs has opened a brand new outlet in Kirkcaldy.

The latest unit, which is at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Carberry Road, opened its doors for the first time at the weekend.

It’s the third premises Greggs has in the Fife town, with the others located in the town centre and the Fife retail park.

The Carberry Road restaurant will be open 5.30am to 7pm on Monday to Friday, and 7am to 5pm at the weekend.

Fife Council granted planning permission last year for plans to convert the former Mini dealership at the Michelson Industrial Estate into a Greggs and Burger King drive-thru.

An estimated 35 new full and part time positions are expected to be created across the two food outlets.

The approval of the plans also means Burger King will return to Kirkcaldy after the closure of its town centre outlet over a decade ago.

However, an opening date is still to be confirmed for the Burger King outlet.

The Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership closed in early 2022.

Owner Arnold Clark had deemed the salesroom surplus to requirements. The Mini dealership amalgamated with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road.

The site will have a total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging spaces and three accessible spaces.