Roads flooded and trees down as Storm Debi hits Tayside and Fife

Several roads across Tayside and Fife have been flooded after the region was hit with a deluge brought by Storm Debi.

A number of roads have been impassable on Monday with public transport services affected.

In Broughty Ferry, a car got stuck in water beneath the railway bridge on St Vincent Street.

Meanwhile, a tree has come down near a playpark at the Adamson Court multi in Lochee.

Dundee City Council had confirmed that Riverside Recycling Centre has been temporarily closed due to flooding.

Those wanting to use the facility are being directed to Baldovie Recycling Centre.

Several roads in Fife are also reported to have been flooded including the A914 between Cupar and Muirhead.

Bus operator Stagecoach says its services in the area are having to be diverted via the A91 and A92.

Elsewhere in Fife, the A91 at Auchtermuchty is also flooded, as are several roads in Ceres and Pitlessie in north-east Fife.

The B922 Strathore Road close to Cluny is also flooded.

Perth and Kinross Council has shut the floodgates on the South Inch.

The A93 at Cargill is also under several inches of water and impassible for cars.

There are also reports of flooding at Westleys north of Errol in Perthshire on the National Route 77.

In Angus, police have confirmed the A92 is shut between Inverkeilor and Montrose due to flooding at Arbikie.

The B0128 Forfar to Carnoustie route is also said to be blocked.

A yellow weather warning is in force for parts of Angus on Monday while flood alerts have also been issued by Sepa.

