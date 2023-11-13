Final chance to see Scotties By The Sea sculptures as St Andrews hosts farewell event

The spectacular Scotties By The Sea trail is coming to an end – but the public is being offered one final chance to see the giant sculptures this weekend.

All 30 colourful Scottie dogs will be gathered together in St Andrews for a grand farewell event.

And people can go to say cheerio to the pups before they’re auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s Cancer Care.

The 10-week art trail was unleashed on the streets of St Andrews and the north Fife coast on September 1.

And it has attracted thousands of people to the area as they followed a map to discover each uniquely-designed sculpture.

Now bus company Stagecoach is offering half price travel to anyone buying a ticket for the St Andrews events on Saturday and Sunday.

How to get tickets for Scotties By The Sea farewell

The Scotties were all decorated by local artists before being released into communities.

They will be reunited for the special viewing at the Younger Hall, in North Street, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

And the grand auction takes place on Thursday November 30.

Stagecoach East Scotland sponsored one of the sculptures, Storm, which was placed outside St Andrews bus station.

Anyone buying tickets for the weekend event can receive a 50% discount on a DayRider ticket.

All they need to do is enter the code ESCOTBTS50FAREWELL at the online checkout.

Scotties By The Sea was put together by BID St Andrews and art trail specialists Wild In Art.

And Maggie’s Dundee fundraising manager Annie Long said it had helped raise the charity’s profile.

Raising awareness for Maggie’s cancer support

She said: “Maggie’s Dundee is enormously grateful for the huge awareness that Scotties By The Sea has raised for us over the 10 weeks of the trail and with all the publicity running up to it.

“We are delighted more people know how to get the emotional, practical and social care offered to people with cancer by our Maggie’s Centres.

“Our grateful thanks go to Stagecoach, especially for this wonderful travel offer which will help people around Scotland get to the final weekend and see all the dogs in the one place.

“Thank you to everyone coming to the final weekend and enjoy the wonderful dogs.”