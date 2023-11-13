Final chance to see Scotties By The Sea sculptures as St Andrews hosts farewell event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final chance to see Scotties By The Sea sculptures as St Andrews hosts farewell event

The Scotties were unleashed on Fife communities in September but the trail is coming to an end.

By Claire Warrender
It's 10 weeks since Tayport Primary pupils Sebastian, Penelope, Sadie and Freya welcomed the town's Scottie to the Larick Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The spectacular Scotties By The Sea trail is coming to an end – but the public is being offered one final chance to see the giant sculptures this weekend.

All 30 colourful Scottie dogs will be gathered together in St Andrews for a grand farewell event.

One of the Scotties by the Sea that will be part of this weekend's farewell gathering in St Andrews
And people can go to say cheerio to the pups before they’re auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s Cancer Care.

The 10-week art trail was unleashed on the streets of St Andrews and the north Fife coast on September 1.

And it has attracted thousands of people to the area as they followed a map to discover each uniquely-designed sculpture.

Now bus company Stagecoach is offering half price travel to anyone buying a ticket for the St Andrews events on Saturday and Sunday.

How to get tickets for Scotties By The Sea farewell

The Scotties were all decorated by local artists before being released into communities.

They will be reunited for the special viewing at the Younger Hall, in North Street, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

And the grand auction takes place on Thursday November 30.

Stagecoach East Scotland sponsored one of the sculptures, Storm, which was placed outside St Andrews bus station.

Anyone buying tickets for the weekend event can receive a 50% discount on a DayRider ticket.

All they need to do is enter the code ESCOTBTS50FAREWELL at the online checkout.

Scotties By The Sea was put together by BID St Andrews and art trail specialists Wild In Art.

And Maggie’s Dundee fundraising manager Annie Long said it had helped raise the charity’s profile.

Raising awareness for Maggie’s cancer support

She said: “Maggie’s Dundee is enormously grateful for the huge awareness that Scotties By The Sea has raised for us over the 10 weeks of the trail and with all the publicity running up to it.

“We are delighted more people know how to get the emotional, practical and social care offered to people with cancer by our Maggie’s Centres.

“Our grateful thanks go to Stagecoach, especially for this wonderful travel offer which will help people around Scotland get to the final weekend and see all the dogs in the one place.

“Thank you to everyone coming to the final weekend and enjoy the wonderful dogs.”

Conversation