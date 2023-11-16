Fife girl, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland ‘overwhelmed’ by response to film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife girl, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland ‘overwhelmed’ by response to film

Caoimhe Fisher was the innocent matchmaker in the festive movie filmed in Fife and Perthshire.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Caoimhe Fisher, pictured with mother Victoria, played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Stagebox Management/Channel 5/Paramount
Caoimhe Fisher, pictured with mother Victoria, played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Stagebox Management/Channel 5/Paramount

A Fife girl who played a key role in Christmas in Scotland says she has been left “overwhelmed” by the response to the festive film.

Kirkcaldy-born Caoimhe Fisher, 11, played Rhona Glenrothie in the movie, which has received a positive response since it was aired on Channel 5 on Sunday afternoon.

The romantic flick was filmed earlier this year in locations across Fife and Perthshire including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff.

Rhona appears in several scenes as she innocently helps bring together lead characters Emma McKenzie (Jill Winternitz) and Alex Glenrothie (Dominic Watters).

Caoimhe Fisher.
Caoimhe was ‘surprised’ to playing such a key role. Image: Stagebox Management

“I was really surprised at the key role Rhona plays in the film,” she said.

“I like to think Rhona helped a great deal in bringing Alex and Emma together, as well as helping to add festive cheer to Glenrothie.

“I have received so many positive comments from friends and family.

“I have actually been overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s lovely to hear that Christmas in Scotland has spread lots of Christmas cheer around Scotland and, in particular, Fife.

“A lot of people from school and dancing have approached me since the film aired.”

Caoimhe Fisher named after B*witched singer

Caoimhe is from an Irish family and is named after Keavy Lynch from 1990s pop group B*witched.

She lives in Glenrothes with mother Victoria, 37, father Liam, 34, and brother Ailbe, 6.

Caoimhe Fisher with brother Ailbe getting ready to watch Christmas in Scotland.
Caoimhe Fisher with brother Ailbe getting ready to watch Christmas in Scotland. Image: Stagebox Management

“My family have always said that I was always very expressive and that I loved to perform,” Caoimhe said.

“It was after dancing for few years at Moghimian Arts that my dance teacher suggested that I join the Stagebox training programme.

“This is where I began to learn a lot more about acting.

“I really enjoy taking on different roles and playing around with expressions and accents.”

‘Incredible memories’ of Christmas in Scotland

At the age of nine, Caoimhe landed the role of Clara in Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

She was also part of Nick Jr programme Dance Along, which was created to encourage younger children to dance.

Her agent at Stagebox sent through a casting for Christmas in Scotland.

To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Glenrothes girl Caiomhe Fisher, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland 'overwhelmed' by film's response Picture shows; Caoimhe Fisher played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland alongside Dominic Watters (Alex Glenrothie), Jill Winternitz (Emma McKenzie) and Toby Rolt (Mike McKenzie). Unknown. Supplied by Stagebox Management. Date; 16/11/2023
Caoimhe Fisher playing Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland alongside Dominic Watters (Alex Glenrothie), Jill Winternitz (Emma McKenzie) and Toby Rolt (Mike McKenzie). Image: Channel 5/Paramount

“I love Christmas and I am super proud to be Scottish so this opportunity really excited me,” she said.

“I was very surprised when I was told I had landed the role of Rhona Glenrothie.

“I did, however, feel right at home when I met the cast.

“They were amazing to work with and I learned so much throughout my experience.

“I will always have the most incredible memories of the time I spent filming ‘Christmas in Scotland.”

Hollywood role is next for Fife girl

As well as Christmas in Scotland, she is currently appearing in a Muller Rice advert as “part of a rather quirky family” with “lots of giggles”.

The best may be yet to come, though.

Caoimhe has landed a role in a “major Hollywood movie” due out in 2024, for which she travelled to Pinewood Studios, near London, for filming.

“I’m not able to reveal what it is yet, but I could not believe it when I was asked to be part of the movie,” she said.

Despite the glamour of Hollywood on the horizon, Caoimhe prefers showing her skills on stage.

“I really enjoy all aspects of performance but I would really love to be part of a musical theatre production,” she said.

“I love performing live and I love that musical theatre calls upon singing, dancing and acting.”

‘Caring’ and ‘humble’ daughter deserving of success

Victoria says her daughter fully deserves all the success she is enjoying.

“The thing that makes us most proud is how kind, caring and humble Caoimhe is,” she said.

“This is often recognised by others, which is lovely.”

Caoimhe Fisher with lead actors Dominic Watters (Alex Glenrothie) and Jill Winternitz (Emma McKenzie) in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

A spokesperson for Stagebox Management said: “She has been a client and Stagebox member for three years.

“In that time Caoimhe has filmed two major feature films, a Nickelodeon series, a high- profile commercial, and has another very exciting project in the pipeline.

“Caoimhe’s talent, hard work and dedication are a testament to her, and we are truly thrilled to continue facilitating her exceptional success.”

More from Fife

Post Thumbnail
Firefighters attend incident near Dunfermline army base
Chapel Level Nursing Home
Understaffed Kirkcaldy care home could be shut down as patients put at risk
Ballingry teenager Jake Jones, 16.
Death of Fife teenager: Woman, 23, charged with drugs offence
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
£1.5m fundraiser launched to help restore storm-battered St Andrews harbour
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
David Barnes guilty: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
Arron Kyle avoided prison because of his young age.
St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone 'favourites'
Louise Moffat faces losing her job, according to her solicitor.
Detective inspector will 'almost certainly' lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame
Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy suffered extensive damage but has now reopened.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sections of Fife coastal path may be permanently re-routed after Storm Babet
The company admitted a health and safety breach over the accident.
Fife worker choked unconscious in horrific conveyor belt entrapment

Conversation