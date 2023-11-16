Fife girl, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland ‘overwhelmed’ by response to film

A Fife girl who played a key role in Christmas in Scotland says she has been left “overwhelmed” by the response to the festive film.

Kirkcaldy-born Caoimhe Fisher, 11, played Rhona Glenrothie in the movie, which has received a positive response since it was aired on Channel 5 on Sunday afternoon.

The romantic flick was filmed earlier this year in locations across Fife and Perthshire including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff.

Rhona appears in several scenes as she innocently helps bring together lead characters Emma McKenzie (Jill Winternitz) and Alex Glenrothie (Dominic Watters).

“I was really surprised at the key role Rhona plays in the film,” she said.

“I like to think Rhona helped a great deal in bringing Alex and Emma together, as well as helping to add festive cheer to Glenrothie.

“I have received so many positive comments from friends and family.

“I have actually been overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s lovely to hear that Christmas in Scotland has spread lots of Christmas cheer around Scotland and, in particular, Fife.

“A lot of people from school and dancing have approached me since the film aired.”

Caoimhe Fisher named after B*witched singer

Caoimhe is from an Irish family and is named after Keavy Lynch from 1990s pop group B*witched.

She lives in Glenrothes with mother Victoria, 37, father Liam, 34, and brother Ailbe, 6.

“My family have always said that I was always very expressive and that I loved to perform,” Caoimhe said.

“It was after dancing for few years at Moghimian Arts that my dance teacher suggested that I join the Stagebox training programme.

“This is where I began to learn a lot more about acting.

“I really enjoy taking on different roles and playing around with expressions and accents.”

‘Incredible memories’ of Christmas in Scotland

At the age of nine, Caoimhe landed the role of Clara in Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

She was also part of Nick Jr programme Dance Along, which was created to encourage younger children to dance.

Her agent at Stagebox sent through a casting for Christmas in Scotland.

“I love Christmas and I am super proud to be Scottish so this opportunity really excited me,” she said.

“I was very surprised when I was told I had landed the role of Rhona Glenrothie.

“I did, however, feel right at home when I met the cast.

“They were amazing to work with and I learned so much throughout my experience.

“I will always have the most incredible memories of the time I spent filming ‘Christmas in Scotland.”

Hollywood role is next for Fife girl

As well as Christmas in Scotland, she is currently appearing in a Muller Rice advert as “part of a rather quirky family” with “lots of giggles”.

The best may be yet to come, though.

Caoimhe has landed a role in a “major Hollywood movie” due out in 2024, for which she travelled to Pinewood Studios, near London, for filming.

“I’m not able to reveal what it is yet, but I could not believe it when I was asked to be part of the movie,” she said.

Despite the glamour of Hollywood on the horizon, Caoimhe prefers showing her skills on stage.

“I really enjoy all aspects of performance but I would really love to be part of a musical theatre production,” she said.

“I love performing live and I love that musical theatre calls upon singing, dancing and acting.”

‘Caring’ and ‘humble’ daughter deserving of success

Victoria says her daughter fully deserves all the success she is enjoying.

“The thing that makes us most proud is how kind, caring and humble Caoimhe is,” she said.

“This is often recognised by others, which is lovely.”

A spokesperson for Stagebox Management said: “She has been a client and Stagebox member for three years.

“In that time Caoimhe has filmed two major feature films, a Nickelodeon series, a high- profile commercial, and has another very exciting project in the pipeline.

“Caoimhe’s talent, hard work and dedication are a testament to her, and we are truly thrilled to continue facilitating her exceptional success.”