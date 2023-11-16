Death of Fife teenager: Woman, 23, charged with drugs offence

A 23-year-old woman has become the second person to be charged with a drugs offence after the death of a boy in Fife.

Jake Jones, 16, also known as Jay, fell on last month after attending a party at a house on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Several other teenagers also required hospital treatment but were later released.

In the days after the death, a 14-year-old boy was charged and released pending further inquiries in connection with the incident.

A woman has now been charged by police.

Death of boy in Ballingry still treated as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Sunday October 29, we were made aware of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but died a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further inquiries.

“A 23-year-old woman has also been subsequently arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence.

“She has been released pending further inquiries.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The tragedy left many in the tight-knit Ballingry community in shock.

Francesca Louise, Jake’s sister told The Courier of her heartbreak at the death and paid tribute to her “big-hearted” little brother.