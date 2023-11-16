Firefighters attend incident near Dunfermline army base

Firefighters have been called to an incident close to Dunfermline’s city centre.

The service received reports of an incident on Elgin Street just before 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

Although little is known of the situation, reports suggest that an incident may have taken place near the 154 Scottish Regiment building.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.56pm regarding an incident on Elgin Street.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline and a specialist unit from McDonald Road were called to the location.

“Crew members are still in attendance.”

Police Scotland and the Army have been approached for comment.

More to follow