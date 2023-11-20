BGT star Cammy Barnes entertains crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on

Britain’s Got Talent star Cammy Barnes helped kick-start the countdown to Christmas in Dunfermline on Sunday.

The singing barber entertained crowds who gathered in the city centre for an afternoon of festive fun.

Dozens of Santas delighted youngsters as the took part in the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash down the High Street.

And several groups enjoyed a massive community parade to the Glen Gates, where Provost Jim Leishman switched on the Christmas lights.

School groups, choirs, a pipe band and an artisan market added to the festive atmosphere.