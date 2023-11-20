Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes entertains crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on The Fife singer was joined by dozens of Santas, choirs and a community parade. Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist entertains the crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on. Image: David Wardle. By Claire Warrender November 20 2023, 11.37am Share BGT star Cammy Barnes entertains crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4815953/dunfermline-christmas-lights-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Britain’s Got Talent star Cammy Barnes helped kick-start the countdown to Christmas in Dunfermline on Sunday. The singing barber entertained crowds who gathered in the city centre for an afternoon of festive fun. Dozens of Santas delighted youngsters as the took part in the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash down the High Street. And several groups enjoyed a massive community parade to the Glen Gates, where Provost Jim Leishman switched on the Christmas lights. School groups, choirs, a pipe band and an artisan market added to the festive atmosphere. A Santa dash down the High Street kicked off the Dunfermline Christmas lights celebration. Image: David Wardle. Nine-year-old Amelia Green switched on this year’s lights, with Provost Jim Leishman. Image: David Wardle. A little girl gets into the Christmas spirit. Image: David Wardle. Singer Cammy Barnes enjoys a laugh with Provost Jim Leishman at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on. Image: David Wardle.
