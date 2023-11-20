BGT star Cammy Barnes entertains crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

BGT star Cammy Barnes entertains crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on

The Fife singer was joined by dozens of Santas, choirs and a community parade.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist entertains the crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on
Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist entertains the crowds at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on. Image: David Wardle.
By Claire Warrender

Britain’s Got Talent star Cammy Barnes helped kick-start the countdown to Christmas in Dunfermline on Sunday.

The singing barber entertained crowds who gathered in the city centre for an afternoon of festive fun.

Dozens of Santas delighted youngsters as the took part in the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash down the High Street.

And several groups enjoyed a massive community parade to the Glen Gates, where Provost Jim Leishman switched on the Christmas lights.

School groups, choirs, a pipe band and an artisan market added to the festive atmosphere.

A Santa dash down the High Street kicked off the Dunfermline Christmas lights celebration
A Santa dash down the High Street kicked off the Dunfermline Christmas lights celebration. Image: David Wardle.
Nine-year-old Amelia Green switched on this year's lights, with Provost Jim Leishman
Nine-year-old Amelia Green switched on this year’s lights, with Provost Jim Leishman. Image: David Wardle.
A little girl gets into the Christmas spirit at Dunfermline lights switch-on
A little girl gets into the Christmas spirit. Image: David Wardle.
Singer Cammy Barnes enjoys a laugh with Provost Jim Leishman.
Singer Cammy Barnes enjoys a laugh with Provost Jim Leishman at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on. Image: David Wardle.

