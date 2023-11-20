Coffee chain Caffe Nero planning first St Andrews outlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffee chain Caffe Nero planning first St Andrews outlet

The chain has applied for planning permission to turn a vacant shop into a cafe.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Caffe Nero hopes to open in St Andrews.
Caffe Nero hopes to open in St Andrews.

Caffe Nero is preparing to open its first St Andrews outlet.

The London-based coffee chain is eyeing up the vacant Jack Wills store, which closed last month.

Caffe Nero has applied for planning permission to change the use of the Bell Street unit from a retail only shop into a cafe.

Closing-down signs on Jack Wills store in Bell Street, St Andrews.
The Jack Wills store could become the first Caffe Nero in St Andrews.

And it has also asked to install an awning.

A planning statement from the company says: “The proposals represent a significant investment.

“The application proposes a high quality fit-out and would provide for an attractive presence within the street scene.”

It adds that the plans would respect the character of the surrounding area.

Caffe Nero plan will ‘enhance St Andrews’

Caffe Nero is a well-established brand with more than 1,000 outlets in 11 countries.

Those include 700 in the UK and Ireland.

The company says the St Andrews plan provides a “use which is encouraged in town centres”.

And it says the cafe will “positively contribute to enhancing and improving” the vitality of central St Andrews.

Jack Wills closure

The vacant property was more recently occupied by the British clothing retailer Jack Wills.

However, the “heritage fashion and lifestyle brand” officially announced its closure in September.

Signs were hung in the windows and closing down sales got under way.

And the retailer officially closed its doors for the last time in October.

It was previously reported that it was the brand’s last remaining Scottish branch.

Fife Council will consider the latest planning application from Caffe Nero and make a decision in due course.

