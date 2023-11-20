Coffee chain Caffe Nero planning first St Andrews outlet

Caffe Nero is preparing to open its first St Andrews outlet.

The London-based coffee chain is eyeing up the vacant Jack Wills store, which closed last month.

Caffe Nero has applied for planning permission to change the use of the Bell Street unit from a retail only shop into a cafe.

And it has also asked to install an awning.

A planning statement from the company says: “The proposals represent a significant investment.

“The application proposes a high quality fit-out and would provide for an attractive presence within the street scene.”

It adds that the plans would respect the character of the surrounding area.

Caffe Nero plan will ‘enhance St Andrews’

Caffe Nero is a well-established brand with more than 1,000 outlets in 11 countries.

Those include 700 in the UK and Ireland.

The company says the St Andrews plan provides a “use which is encouraged in town centres”.

And it says the cafe will “positively contribute to enhancing and improving” the vitality of central St Andrews.

Jack Wills closure

The vacant property was more recently occupied by the British clothing retailer Jack Wills.

However, the “heritage fashion and lifestyle brand” officially announced its closure in September.

Signs were hung in the windows and closing down sales got under way.

And the retailer officially closed its doors for the last time in October.

It was previously reported that it was the brand’s last remaining Scottish branch.

Fife Council will consider the latest planning application from Caffe Nero and make a decision in due course.