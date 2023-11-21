Cupar cheerleaders over the moon as they bid for world championship glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar cheerleaders over the moon as they bid for world championship glory

Friends Summer Wronieki, Anna Gilfillan and Zara Langford have all been picked to represent Scotland.

By Claire Warrender
Anna Gilfillan, left, with Summer Wroniekie, centre, and Zara Langford are preparing for the world championships in Florida.
Anna Gilfillan, left, with Summer Wroniekie, centre, and Zara Langford. Image: Supplied by Karen Wronieki.

Three Fife cheerleaders are jumping for joy after being selected to represent Scotland at an international competition.

Friends Summer Wronieki, Anna Gilfillan and Zara Langford all train together.

And they all attend Bell Baxter High School.

Now, they’re preparing to travel to Florida together to compete in the Cheerleading World Championships in April.

For 15-year-old Summer, it will be her second shot at glory after captaining the Scotland hip hop team to fourth place in last year’s competition.

However, Anna, 16, and Zara, 15, are both competing for the first time.

All the girls train with Glow Extreme Cheer and Dance at Cupar Sports Centre under coach Hannah Neville.

And they have each launched a fundraising drive to help their realise their dreams.

Cupar cheerleaders hoping to improve on last year’s result

Summer fought back from serious injuries incurred in a freak accident to be able to dance.

She suffered a broken leg when a gust of wind saw her thrown from a giant inflatable in 2015.

The youngster was recovering from cancer at the time and had just stopped using crutches after a major hip operation.

Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, despite being left with one leg shorter than the other, she is determined to compete at the highest level.

Summer and Anna were originally due to travel to Florida in 2020 but Covid intervened and travel was banned during lockdown.

Karen Wronieki, Summer’s mum, said the trio were hoping to fare even better than last year’s result.

“It was a difficult category and they had to dance twice to let the judges work out the scoring between them and another team,” she said.

“They were disappointed but to get where they were and do what they did was amazing.”

‘It’s a big deal for her’

Meanwhile, Anna’s mum Jenna Gilfillan said the world championships were a dream come true.

“Anna was all ready to go in 2020 when the flights were cancelled. She was gutted.

“She has dyslexia and dyscalculia so struggles with her school work.

Anna Gilfillan is one of three Cupar cheerleaders competing in Florida. Image: Supplied by Jenna Gilfillan.

“This is where she thrives. It’s a big deal for her.”

Summer, Anna and Zara all travel to Glasgow every second Saturday to train with the rest of the Scotland team.

Zara Langford, 15, completes the trio of Cupar girls competing at the ICU World Championships.
Zara Langford, 15, completes the trio of Cupar girls competing at the ICU World Championships.

And they have to pay their own travel costs and hotel accommodation and buy their own kit.

The three Cupar cheerleaders have already begun fundraising, with family and friends donating to help them on their way.

Summer and Anna have also set up Gofundme pages online.

Summer’s can be found here.

And Anna’s is here.

