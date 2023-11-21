Cupar cheerleaders over the moon as they bid for world championship glory

Three Fife cheerleaders are jumping for joy after being selected to represent Scotland at an international competition.

Friends Summer Wronieki, Anna Gilfillan and Zara Langford all train together.

And they all attend Bell Baxter High School.

Now, they’re preparing to travel to Florida together to compete in the Cheerleading World Championships in April.

For 15-year-old Summer, it will be her second shot at glory after captaining the Scotland hip hop team to fourth place in last year’s competition.

However, Anna, 16, and Zara, 15, are both competing for the first time.

All the girls train with Glow Extreme Cheer and Dance at Cupar Sports Centre under coach Hannah Neville.

And they have each launched a fundraising drive to help their realise their dreams.

Cupar cheerleaders hoping to improve on last year’s result

Summer fought back from serious injuries incurred in a freak accident to be able to dance.

She suffered a broken leg when a gust of wind saw her thrown from a giant inflatable in 2015.

The youngster was recovering from cancer at the time and had just stopped using crutches after a major hip operation.

However, despite being left with one leg shorter than the other, she is determined to compete at the highest level.

Summer and Anna were originally due to travel to Florida in 2020 but Covid intervened and travel was banned during lockdown.

Karen Wronieki, Summer’s mum, said the trio were hoping to fare even better than last year’s result.

“It was a difficult category and they had to dance twice to let the judges work out the scoring between them and another team,” she said.

“They were disappointed but to get where they were and do what they did was amazing.”

‘It’s a big deal for her’

Meanwhile, Anna’s mum Jenna Gilfillan said the world championships were a dream come true.

“Anna was all ready to go in 2020 when the flights were cancelled. She was gutted.

“She has dyslexia and dyscalculia so struggles with her school work.

“This is where she thrives. It’s a big deal for her.”

Summer, Anna and Zara all travel to Glasgow every second Saturday to train with the rest of the Scotland team.

And they have to pay their own travel costs and hotel accommodation and buy their own kit.

The three Cupar cheerleaders have already begun fundraising, with family and friends donating to help them on their way.

Summer and Anna have also set up Gofundme pages online.

Summer’s can be found here.

And Anna’s is here.