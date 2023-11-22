Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location

A Kirkcaldy drinks shop has expanded to a second location in Fife.

Ross Lindsay, 32, and Megan Lindop, 26, have opened an outlet of Krafty Fine Drinks in Kinghorn.

It comes just 18 months after finding success with the opening of their first store in Kirkcaldy.

The Kinghorn High Street branch – which sells craft beer, wine and spirits – has opened alongside an antique centre and gift shop.

‘Massive buzz’ over opening of Krafty Fine Drinks in Kinghorn

Ross said: “It is similar to Kirkcaldy but wider in its range.

“We have gone up to between 250 and 300 wines from 150.

“We also have cured meats, cheeses and cocktails, and we are going to have tastings around once a month, which will be complimentary.

“The customer base is a totally different kettle of fish in Kinghorn.

“There has been a massive buzz about us opening, there has been for months.

“It has always been the plan to expand and the plan is to build a chain.

“We have our eyes on shops in Falkland or Kinross next.”

Ross, a business consultant, and Megan, a musician, decided to open their first shop after a night out which was cut short in Kirkcaldy.

Ross said: “The idea came about when me and Megan were out in October a couple of years ago having a few drinks at our local, Betty Nicol’s, but it closes quite early.

“We were walking home and we wanted another bottle of wine but there was just nowhere to get one.

“We started talking about the idea and then we were looking at premises.”

Ross and Megan are working alongside Karen Robb, who recently sold The Ship restaurant in Kinghorn, to run the drinks shop, antique centre and gift shop.

Krafty Fine Drinks is celebrating the opening of its new shop with a Black Isle Brewery beer tasting this Friday between 4pm and 6pm.