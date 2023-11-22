Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location

The couple launched Krafty Fine Drinks in June last year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsay have opened a second drinks shop in Fife. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks
Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsay have opened a second drinks shop in Fife. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks

A Kirkcaldy drinks shop has expanded to a second location in Fife.

Ross Lindsay, 32, and Megan Lindop, 26, have opened an outlet of Krafty Fine Drinks in Kinghorn.

It comes just 18 months after finding success with the opening of their first store in Kirkcaldy.

The Kinghorn High Street branch – which sells craft beer, wine and spirits – has opened alongside an antique centre and gift shop.

‘Massive buzz’ over opening of Krafty Fine Drinks in Kinghorn

Ross said: “It is similar to Kirkcaldy but wider in its range.

“We have gone up to between 250 and 300 wines from 150.

“We also have cured meats, cheeses and cocktails, and we are going to have tastings around once a month, which will be complimentary.

Inside the new Krafty Fine Drinks in Kinghorn. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks

“The customer base is a totally different kettle of fish in Kinghorn.

“There has been a massive buzz about us opening, there has been for months.

“It has always been the plan to expand and the plan is to build a chain.

“We have our eyes on shops in Falkland or Kinross next.”

Ross, a business consultant, and Megan, a musician, decided to open their first shop after a night out which was cut short in Kirkcaldy.

There are between 250 and 300 wines on offer. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks
The shop has opened alongside an antique centre and gift shop. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks

Ross said: “The idea came about when me and Megan were out in October a couple of years ago having a few drinks at our local, Betty Nicol’s, but it closes quite early.

“We were walking home and we wanted another bottle of wine but there was just nowhere to get one.

“We started talking about the idea and then we were looking at premises.”

Ross and Megan are working alongside Karen Robb, who recently sold The Ship restaurant in Kinghorn, to run the drinks shop, antique centre and gift shop.

Krafty Fine Drinks is celebrating the opening of its new shop with a Black Isle Brewery beer tasting this Friday between 4pm and 6pm.

Conversation