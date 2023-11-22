Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes sings Caledonia for emotional Scotland Euro qualifier video

Fife singer Cammy Barnes version of Caledonia is the backing track to an emotional video looking back at Scotland’s Euro qualifier campaign.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists powerful rendition of Dougie MacLean’s song was chosen for a promotional video.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the national team reflected on a “fantastic campaign” ahead of Euro 2024.

Clips included Scotland’s heroic triumph over Spain at Hampden Park.

Whilst thanking supporters they acknowledged the Methil singer for his version of the track.

🎶 I don't know if you can see the changes that have come over me… 🎶 We're going to keep working hard in the build-up to next summer, but we also want to reflect on what a fantastic campaign it's been. We can't say it enough – thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/nX8FV52Jeh — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 22, 2023

Fans recognised the talented musicians voice straightaway, as they looked ahead with anticipation to next years tournament.

As the national football team have celebrated success, Cammy has had an incredible year.

He shot to number 1 in the iTunes Charts in August with his single, Bonnie’s Song.

Cammy, who is a barber to trade, also embarked on a UK tour in September, with dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London this year.