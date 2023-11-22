Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes sings Caledonia for emotional Scotland Euro qualifier video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes sings Caledonia for emotional Scotland Euro qualifier video

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists powerful rendition of Dougie MacLean's song was chosen.

By James Simpson
Cammy Barnes appeared on Britain's Got Talent earlier this year. Image: Cammy Barnes
Cammy Barnes appeared on Britain's Got Talent earlier this year. Image: Cammy Barnes

Fife singer Cammy Barnes version of Caledonia is the backing track to an emotional video looking back at Scotland’s Euro qualifier campaign.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists powerful rendition of Dougie MacLean’s song was chosen for a promotional video.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the national team reflected on a “fantastic campaign” ahead of Euro 2024.

Clips included Scotland’s heroic triumph over Spain at Hampden Park.

Whilst thanking supporters they acknowledged the Methil singer for his version of the track.

Fans recognised the talented musicians voice straightaway, as they looked ahead with anticipation to next years tournament.

As the national football team have celebrated success, Cammy has had an incredible year.

He shot to number 1 in the iTunes Charts in August with his single, Bonnie’s Song.

Cammy, who is a barber to trade, also embarked on a UK tour in September, with dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London this year.

More from Fife

Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsay have opened a second drinks shop in Fife. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks
Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: PA
Drivers face delays on Queensferry Crossing after crash
Access points from Leven Promenade onto the grass need repaired.
£50,000 pledged to improve Leven Prom after public concerns over maintenance
Crash on the B912 near Dunfermline.
Emergency services called to two-car crash on Fife road
Fire crews at the Sunny Braes Court care home fire in Kirkcaldy
Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Kirkcaldy care home
Missing man from surrey has links to Kirkcaldy in Fife
Man missing from Surrey for 11 days has 'known links' to Kirkcaldy
Alan Somerville at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick web chat with decoy costs Fife paedophile everything
The Bawbee Bridge in Leven will reopen.
Opening date announced for Leven's Bawbee Bridge - but further works planned for new…
"Postie" could return to Leven Prom for good if the community can raise the cash needed.
Levenmouth community unleashes fundraising drive to buy its own Scottie By The Sea
Broughty Ferry beach.
Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed - how does your local beach rate?