Lochgelly flats fire: Community rallies behind residents who lost their homes

A fundraising day will be held at the West End Bar to help people affected by last month's blaze.

By Claire Warrender
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly.
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife community is rallying behind residents who were forced to flee their homes during a devastating fire last month.

Around 25 people lost everything when the huge blaze engulfed the block of flats they lived in in Lochgelly.

A rest centre was set up during the October 23 incident and the Francis Street block is now earmarked for demolition.

The fire ravaged flats in Lochgelly are to be demolished.
The fire-ravaged flats in Lochgelly are to be demolished. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Now people in Lochgelly are digging deep to help those facing Christmas in temporary accommodation.

And the West End Bar has organised a fundraising day aimed at brightening up the festive season for everyone affected by the fire.

Employee Amy Innes said: “It was such an awful thing to happen but it has also come at an awful time of year.

“It was quite important for us to do something for the people who lost their homes.”

Fundraising concert to help those affected

The West End Bar is hosting a charity concert on December 3, featuring several local singers.

It starts at 2pm with dominoes and a free juke box and closes with karaoke at 10.30pm.

Various singers will perform individual sets throughout the day.

The West End Bar is hosting a concert for those affected by the Lochgelly flats fire.
The West End Bar is hosting a concert for those affected by the Lochgelly flats fire. Image: Google

And several businesses have contributed prizes to a raffle, with make-up sessions, lashes and brows and vouchers for Lochgelly Golf Club among the offerings.

Amy says the pub hasn’t set a fundraising target but every little helps.

“It looks as though everyone has a place to stay now but there will be things they need that no-one has thought of,” she said.

“Even if we can get enough for them to buy a few Christmas presents, that would be good.”

Amazing community response following Lochgelly flats fire

Amy said the community response was terrific in the wake of the fire.

“A lot of cafes and shops reached out to their suppliers for bottled water on the night,” she said.

“People have started a Just Giving page and there’s been a lot of hands on deck.

“Everybody knows everybody round here and they’ve just just really responded to this. It’s been amazing.”

No injuries were reported during the Lochgelly flats fire, which saw flames shoot from the roof of the building.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than 24 hours.

Two people have since appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

