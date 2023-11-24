Kirkcaldy Indoor Market to close after nearly 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Indoor Market to close after nearly 35 years

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirkcaldy Indoor Market. Image: Google Street View

Kirkcaldy Indoor Market is to close for good after nearly 35 years.

The town centre site will shut on December 30.

A Christmas market planned before then will still go ahead.

The confirmation of the market’s closure comes after rumours were swirling that it was set to shut on Christmas Eve.

A Facebook post on Friday said: “We’re aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding our closure, so it’s time to address them directly.

“It is with deep regret that we can confirm that we will be closing our doors for good on December 30 (not the 24th).

“The Christmas market will still go ahead next weekend and will be completely unaffected by the impending closure.

“We have been on a slippery slope for some time now due to the cost-of-living crisis and increasing energy bills.

Closure of Kirkcaldy Indoor Market ‘all but inevitable’

“This is a huge building so, with us having far (fewer) traders than we did in the ‘glory days’, it was all but inevitable.

“Some of these traders will close up shop along with the market, and some will relocate.

“Obviously this is a very sad time as we’ve been lucky to survive almost 35 years, with some traders currently in the market who were part of it during its inception in 1989.”

The statement said that many businesses had started at the market over the last three decades.

The market is closing on December 30. Image: Kirkcaldy Indoor Market/Facebook

It added: “Careers have begun here, and many an employee has cut their teeth here.

“The market has no shortage of history, and the most important part of that history is the customer relations that have been maintained for years.

“Whether it was regulars to our cafe or shoppers who became familiar with us all and stopped for a chat, you are all as big a part of the market family as we are and we want to thank every one of you for being a part of this journey.

“On that note, we have five weeks of trading left with clearance sales all around, and a Christmas market next weekend – let’s enjoy the remaining time while it lasts!

“And once again, thank you all for your custom.”

Locals lament ‘huge loss’ as Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closing

Locals have reacted with sadness to the news.

On the Love Kirkcaldy! Facebook page, Gayle Allen wrote: “Another loss.

“It’s a huge place and will jo doubt lay empty for years. Such a sad thing to happen.”

Andy Barker said: “Another sad loss to Kirkcaldy once a thriving, prosperous high street.”

And Stuart McCabe-Bell wrote: “That’s really disappointing. I loved the indoor market, which was just a short walk from home when we lived in Kirkcaldy.”

Conversation