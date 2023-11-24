Kirkcaldy Indoor Market to close after nearly 35 years

Kirkcaldy Indoor Market is to close for good after nearly 35 years.

The town centre site will shut on December 30.

A Christmas market planned before then will still go ahead.

The confirmation of the market’s closure comes after rumours were swirling that it was set to shut on Christmas Eve.

A Facebook post on Friday said: “We’re aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding our closure, so it’s time to address them directly.

“It is with deep regret that we can confirm that we will be closing our doors for good on December 30 (not the 24th).

“The Christmas market will still go ahead next weekend and will be completely unaffected by the impending closure.

“We have been on a slippery slope for some time now due to the cost-of-living crisis and increasing energy bills.

Closure of Kirkcaldy Indoor Market ‘all but inevitable’

“This is a huge building so, with us having far (fewer) traders than we did in the ‘glory days’, it was all but inevitable.

“Some of these traders will close up shop along with the market, and some will relocate.

“Obviously this is a very sad time as we’ve been lucky to survive almost 35 years, with some traders currently in the market who were part of it during its inception in 1989.”

The statement said that many businesses had started at the market over the last three decades.

It added: “Careers have begun here, and many an employee has cut their teeth here.

“The market has no shortage of history, and the most important part of that history is the customer relations that have been maintained for years.

“Whether it was regulars to our cafe or shoppers who became familiar with us all and stopped for a chat, you are all as big a part of the market family as we are and we want to thank every one of you for being a part of this journey.

“On that note, we have five weeks of trading left with clearance sales all around, and a Christmas market next weekend – let’s enjoy the remaining time while it lasts!

“And once again, thank you all for your custom.”

Locals lament ‘huge loss’ as Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closing

Locals have reacted with sadness to the news.

On the Love Kirkcaldy! Facebook page, Gayle Allen wrote: “Another loss.

“It’s a huge place and will jo doubt lay empty for years. Such a sad thing to happen.”

Andy Barker said: “Another sad loss to Kirkcaldy once a thriving, prosperous high street.”

And Stuart McCabe-Bell wrote: “That’s really disappointing. I loved the indoor market, which was just a short walk from home when we lived in Kirkcaldy.”