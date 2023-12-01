Glenrothes fishmonger closing down after nearly 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes fishmonger closing down after nearly 50 years

Hutchison's Fresh Fish, based at Cadham Shopping Centre, was opened in 1975.

By Neil Henderson
Owner Paul Hutchison at the shop in Glenrothes.
Paul Hutchison, owner of Hutchison's Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Glenrothes fishmonger is to close down after nearly 50 years.

Hutchison’s Fresh Fish, based at Cadham Shopping Centre, was opened in 1975 by Stewart Hutchison before being taken over by Paul Hutchison.

The family-run company built up a strong reputation, supplying fresh fish sourced from ports across Scotland including Scrabster, Peterhead and St Monans.

Now Paul has announced his retirement from the industry.

The store will be wound down after the festive period.

‘Hard decision’ to close Hutchison’s Fresh Fish in Glenrothes

A statement on Facebook said rising costs were among the reasons for Hutchison’s Fresh Fish closing down.

It said: “We have taken the decision to retire from the fish trade.

“It’s been a very long (and) hard decision, believe me.

“We have had a fantastic time over the last 30-odd years (since taking over).

Paul Hutchison serving a customer at his shop at his shop in Glenrothes in 2022.
Paul serving a customer at his shop at his shop in Glenrothes in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m sure you’ll agree, the man behind the business never stops smiling and has provided a fantastic service over the years.

“We feel it’s the right time to say goodbye.

“Unfortunately Paul now needs a double hip replacement and is looking to take a well-earned break.”

The business will continue to trade as usual until the end of 2023 with last fish orders to be placed by December 22.

Customers’ sadness at closure of Glenrothes fishmonger

The shop will also reopen on December 29 to allow for New Year collections.

The statement added: “Thank you for all your custom!

“We have had a high number of pre-orders before we close completely.

“We urge all customers to get orders in ASAP to avoid disappointment.”

Scores of customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

Paul Hutchison, owner of Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes.
Paul is retiring from the industry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One said on Facebook: “So sorry to hear this, it is a shame that another small business is closing its doors.

“You were a godsend in 2020/21, going out of your way to make deliveries.”

Another wrote: “Paul, (I) will be sorry to see you go.

“Wishing you all the best with your operation and the healing process.

“Thanks for being the best fishmonger around.”

In October 2022, Paul told The Courier how the firm had suffered a 70% drop in custom since the easing of Covid restrictions.

