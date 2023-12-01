Glenrothes fishmonger closing down after nearly 50 years

A Glenrothes fishmonger is to close down after nearly 50 years.

Hutchison’s Fresh Fish, based at Cadham Shopping Centre, was opened in 1975 by Stewart Hutchison before being taken over by Paul Hutchison.

The family-run company built up a strong reputation, supplying fresh fish sourced from ports across Scotland including Scrabster, Peterhead and St Monans.

Now Paul has announced his retirement from the industry.

The store will be wound down after the festive period.

‘Hard decision’ to close Hutchison’s Fresh Fish in Glenrothes

A statement on Facebook said rising costs were among the reasons for Hutchison’s Fresh Fish closing down.

It said: “We have taken the decision to retire from the fish trade.

“It’s been a very long (and) hard decision, believe me.

“We have had a fantastic time over the last 30-odd years (since taking over).

“I’m sure you’ll agree, the man behind the business never stops smiling and has provided a fantastic service over the years.

“We feel it’s the right time to say goodbye.

“Unfortunately Paul now needs a double hip replacement and is looking to take a well-earned break.”

The business will continue to trade as usual until the end of 2023 with last fish orders to be placed by December 22.

Customers’ sadness at closure of Glenrothes fishmonger

The shop will also reopen on December 29 to allow for New Year collections.

The statement added: “Thank you for all your custom!

“We have had a high number of pre-orders before we close completely.

“We urge all customers to get orders in ASAP to avoid disappointment.”

Scores of customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

One said on Facebook: “So sorry to hear this, it is a shame that another small business is closing its doors.

“You were a godsend in 2020/21, going out of your way to make deliveries.”

Another wrote: “Paul, (I) will be sorry to see you go.

“Wishing you all the best with your operation and the healing process.

“Thanks for being the best fishmonger around.”

In October 2022, Paul told The Courier how the firm had suffered a 70% drop in custom since the easing of Covid restrictions.