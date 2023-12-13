Passenger, 77, tells of moment van smashed into Kirkcaldy home in ‘freak accident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passenger, 77, tells of moment van smashed into Kirkcaldy home in ‘freak accident’

Residents feared their houses could be "blown up" after the crash.

By Neil Henderson
The damaged house which was struck by a van.
The damaged house which was struck by a van. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A passenger has told of the moment the van she was travelling in crashed into a Kirkcaldy home – rupturing a gas pipe.

Residents feared their houses could be “blown up” after the crash on Overton Mains on Tuesday afternoon.

Four properties were evacuated just after 4pm.

Ruth Fotheringham, 77, a passenger in the vehicle involved, was taken to Victoria Hospital after suffering a leg injury.

She told The Courier: “I was getting a lift home from my next-door neighbour when the crash occurred.

“She was parking up when suddenly the van shot forward, mounting the pavement.

‘All I can remember was an almighty bang’ as van crashed into Kirkcaldy home

It then crashed through her front garden before smashing head-on into the front of her house.

“All I can remember was an almighty bang.

“I was in total shock and jumped straight out of the van then called 999.

“It was only later that I realised I’d hurt my leg quite badly.

“Paramedics assessed my injuries and took me to the Vic to get checked out.

“I had my leg x-rayed but thankfully I’ve only suffered severe bruising.

“It was a freak accident and I’m just glad nobody was more seriously hurt.”

An SGN van at the scene after the crash on Overton Mains. Image: David Wardle

Another Overton Mains resident said he was sitting watching television when he heard a loud bang.

He said: “At first, I thought someone had kicked my bins over as it was a loud bang.

“Then I looked outside and there was a lot of commotion, and I could see a van stuck into the front of my neighbour’s house.

“Within minutes there were police cars and fire engines everywhere and several ambulances too.

Kirkcaldy crash ‘like something out of a disaster movie’

“There were flashing blue lights everywhere and it looked like something out of a disaster movie.

“A short time later, police said we would have to evacuate our homes because there was a strong smell of gas.

“We were out of our homes for over three hours as there was a fear our houses could be blown up due to a damaged gas main.

“It was all quite incredible and pretty frightening – definitely not something you would expect in such a small, quiet cul-de-sac.”

Van crashed into the front of the house in Kirkcaldy.
The van crashed through the garden and into the wall. Image: David Wardle

Residents have praised the emergency services for their swift response.

Ruth added: “Police, paramedics and the firefighters were all amazing and were so good at getting everyone out of their homes and safe.

“We’ve been told the house could take several months to repair due to the extent of the structural damage.

“It even took the recovery over an hour to get the van out of the house as it had embedded itself in the garden due to the impact.”

Dan Brown, spokesman for gas firm SGN, said: “We were called to Overton Mains on Tuesday evening after a vehicle collided with a property’s gas service pipe.

The damaged gas main.
The damaged gas main. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“Our engineers cut off the service pipe at the gas main and we made it safe.

“Four properties were evacuated as a precaution to begin with.

“Residents of three properties were able to reoccupy around 7pm once our engineers had ensured there were no gas readings.

“The owner of the property hit by the vehicle remained evacuated due to the damage sustained.”

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

“Residents have been returned to their homes.”

