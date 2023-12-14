Fife luxury holiday estate extension with private airstrip and treehouses approved by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife luxury holiday estate extension with private airstrip and treehouses approved by councillors

The plan also includes an indoor swimming pool, play barn and a wedding chapel.

By Claire Warrender
Hawkswood Country Estate.
Councillors have backed plans to extend a north east Fife holiday estate with tree houses and a private airstrip.

The luxury development at Hawkswood Country Estate, near Peat Inn, will also include a wedding chapel, indoor swimming pool and play barn.

And golf greens and bunkers will also be created.

Hawkswood already caters for around 30 guests, with access to a spa, private chefs and a golf concierge service to help book tee times at some of Scotland’s best courses.

A bird's eye view of Hawkswood Estate which is planning a private airstrip.
A bird’s eye view of the Fife holiday resort which is planning a private airstrip. Image: Google.

Planning permission for a helicopter landing site and a restaurant at the resort were approved in 2021.

However, this week’s consent was secured despite the concerns of some councillors that it could generate extra traffic on quiet surrounding roads.

And there were fears the use of small private aeroplanes could contribute to the climate emergency.

But members of Fife Council’s north east Fife planning committee narrowly approved the application.

It followed a tied vote and hinged on the casting vote of the convener, Councillor Jonny Tepp.

Concerns for alpacas

Fifty-one people living near the holiday hideaway objected to the development.

They expressed a range of concerns, including the effect of the extension on alpacas at the nearby Bowbridge site.

Other fears included the safety of the airstrip, increased noise and traffic and the loss of woodland.

There were fears alpacas could be disturbed by the Fife holiday resort and private airstrip. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, others threw their weight behind the scheme.

Planning officer Scott Simpson said: “Fife Council’s tourism team advise they support this application, whilst stating the current trend in visitors seeking luxury, unique experiences looks set to continue.

“This development fits in with this and would cause little displacement from other locations throughout Fife as demand continues.”

Development ‘is compatible with surroundings’

The planning permission allows 36 small aircraft to take off and land at Hawkswood every year.

And councillors were told the chapel, swimming pool and play barn would be for the exclusive use of residents.

Mr Simpson said the site’s owners had indicated they would provide a bus service for guests to cut down on the number of car journeys to and from the site.

The officer said the plans represented the extension of an established rural business.

And he added: “The proposal, subject to conditions, could also be compatible with its surrounds in terms of land use and could be designed to cause no significant detrimental impacts on the surrounding area.”

Specific details of the design of the proposed buildings will be submitted for approval later.

Conversation