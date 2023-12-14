Fife luxury holiday estate extension with private airstrip and treehouses approved by councillors

Councillors have backed plans to extend a north east Fife holiday estate with tree houses and a private airstrip.

The luxury development at Hawkswood Country Estate, near Peat Inn, will also include a wedding chapel, indoor swimming pool and play barn.

And golf greens and bunkers will also be created.

Hawkswood already caters for around 30 guests, with access to a spa, private chefs and a golf concierge service to help book tee times at some of Scotland’s best courses.

Planning permission for a helicopter landing site and a restaurant at the resort were approved in 2021.

However, this week’s consent was secured despite the concerns of some councillors that it could generate extra traffic on quiet surrounding roads.

And there were fears the use of small private aeroplanes could contribute to the climate emergency.

But members of Fife Council’s north east Fife planning committee narrowly approved the application.

It followed a tied vote and hinged on the casting vote of the convener, Councillor Jonny Tepp.

Concerns for alpacas

Fifty-one people living near the holiday hideaway objected to the development.

They expressed a range of concerns, including the effect of the extension on alpacas at the nearby Bowbridge site.

Other fears included the safety of the airstrip, increased noise and traffic and the loss of woodland.

However, others threw their weight behind the scheme.

Planning officer Scott Simpson said: “Fife Council’s tourism team advise they support this application, whilst stating the current trend in visitors seeking luxury, unique experiences looks set to continue.

“This development fits in with this and would cause little displacement from other locations throughout Fife as demand continues.”

Development ‘is compatible with surroundings’

The planning permission allows 36 small aircraft to take off and land at Hawkswood every year.

And councillors were told the chapel, swimming pool and play barn would be for the exclusive use of residents.

Mr Simpson said the site’s owners had indicated they would provide a bus service for guests to cut down on the number of car journeys to and from the site.

The officer said the plans represented the extension of an established rural business.

And he added: “The proposal, subject to conditions, could also be compatible with its surrounds in terms of land use and could be designed to cause no significant detrimental impacts on the surrounding area.”

Specific details of the design of the proposed buildings will be submitted for approval later.