Seaside sauna plan for Fife village could boost visitor numbers and improve wellbeing

The village of Lower Largo could be the location of Fife’s next seaside sauna amid a growing trend.

Fife Council is considering a planning application to site a mobile sauna on The Temple, a dead end road overlooking the beach.

Stephen Pettifer hopes his bid will attract more visitors to the area, famous as the birthplace of castaway Alexander Selkirk who inspired Robinson Crusoe.

It follows the launch of similar businesses in Elie and Kingsbarns.

And an application for St Andrews is also in the pipeline.

If approved, the Largo sauna would sit on land owned by the sailing club, close to public toilets and a car park.

Mr Pettifer said: “The aim of the mobile sauna is to enhance tourism and recreation opportunities…and complement the businesses and activities that operate there.

“It will also enhance the appeal of Lower Largo as a holiday destination.”

Largo seaside sauna to include cold water shower

According to planning papers, the sauna would have tranquil and restful views over the coast.

It would look like a wood-frame horse box from the outside.

However, the inside would be heated with a sauna stove.

And it would have the capacity for up to eight users at a time.

Visitors would have the option of a cold water “bucket shower” or a run into the sea afterwards.

And deckchairs or a picnic bench would be available for post-sauna relaxation.

Seaside saunas are a growing trend across the UK and Ireland.

And Mr Pettifer said they offer “meaningful health and social benefits” to users.

Health and wellbeing benefits

He said the demand sprang from an increased need for connection with nature during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“These phenomena have now become established ways of being, becoming essential for our overall health and wellbeing,” he added.

Mr Pettifer described the sauna as an “antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life”.

He also claimed there’s a multitude of health and wellbeing benefits associated with seaside saunas.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.