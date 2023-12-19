Seaside sauna plan for Fife village could boost visitor numbers and improve wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Seaside sauna plan for Fife village could boost visitor numbers and improve wellbeing

Lower Largo could be next in line for the growing trend of enjoying a Finnish-style sauna overlooking the sea.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The Largo seaside sauna would be similar to one already operating in Elie (pictured).
The village of Lower Largo could be the location of Fife’s next seaside sauna amid a growing trend.

Fife Council is considering a planning application to site a mobile sauna on The Temple, a dead end road overlooking the beach.

Stephen Pettifer hopes his bid will attract more visitors to the area, famous as the birthplace of castaway Alexander Selkirk who inspired Robinson Crusoe.

The view from the proposed Largo seaside sauna.
It follows the launch of similar businesses in Elie and Kingsbarns.

And an application for St Andrews is also in the pipeline.

If approved, the Largo sauna would sit on land owned by the sailing club, close to public toilets and a car park.

Mr Pettifer said: “The aim of the mobile sauna is to enhance tourism and recreation opportunities…and complement the businesses and activities that operate there.

“It will also enhance the appeal of Lower Largo as a holiday destination.”

Largo seaside sauna to include cold water shower

According to planning papers, the sauna would have tranquil and restful views over the coast.

It would look like a wood-frame horse box from the outside.

However, the inside would be heated with a sauna stove.

The view over Largo Bay, where the seaside sauna would go.
And it would have the capacity for up to eight users at a time.

Visitors would have the option of a cold water “bucket shower” or a run into the sea afterwards.

And deckchairs or a picnic bench would be available for post-sauna relaxation.

Seaside saunas are a growing trend across the UK and Ireland.

And Mr Pettifer said they offer “meaningful health and social benefits” to users.

Health and wellbeing benefits

He said the demand sprang from an increased need for connection with nature during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“These phenomena have now become established ways of being, becoming essential for our overall health and wellbeing,” he added.

Mr Pettifer described the sauna as an “antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life”.

He also claimed there’s a multitude of health and wellbeing benefits associated with seaside saunas.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

