Pictures as St Andrews harbour repairs begin weeks after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as St Andrews harbour repairs begin weeks after Storm Babet

The historic harbour suffered an estimated £1.5m of damage during the October storm.

By Claire Warrender
Repairs have begun at St Andrews harbour.
Repairs have begun at St Andrews harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More than £1.5 million of repairs to St Andrews harbour have begun two months after Storm Babet wreaked havoc.

The medieval port suffered significant damage during an unusually high spring tide in the wake of the storm on October 16.

St Andrews harbour repairs are under way.
St Andrews harbour repairs are under way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the iconic pier, cliff path and car park were closed amid fears of further erosion.

Contractors are now onsite constructing a rock armour to protect the road and cliff.

The land end of the pier will also be protected.

Tonnes of stones have been transported to the site in preparation for the works.

Workers are installing rock armour at St Andrews harbour.
Workers are installing rock armour at St Andrews harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, while the repairs have started they are unlikely to be finished before Christmas.

And a further week of work will be needed after the festive season.

£1.5m fundraiser for St Andrews harbour repairs

St Andrews Harbour Trust said a JCB digger would gain access to the beach via a specially-created route over the rock armour.

The work is being carried out by private contractor Realm Ltd under the supervision of Fife Council’s coastal team.

Fife firm Realm Construction is carrying out the work.
Fife firm Realm Construction is carrying out the work. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A JCB is used as part of the St Andrews harbour repairs.
A JCB is used as part of the St Andrews harbour repairs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The harbour trust launched a £1.5 million fundraiser last month to carry out emergency repairs.

And so far, more than £6,500 has been donated.

The trust is also seeking long-term funding from the Scottish Government and other agencies.

Serious erosion

Storm Babet caused serious erosion and damage to the top walls and walkways of the main pier.

It also destroyed one of the slipways and eroded the cliff above.

St Andrews crab and lobster fishermen were unable to work for several weeks as the harbour was clogged with weed.

However, that issue was resolved last month.

More from Fife

Glenrothes Asda worker Emma Baillie saved a customer from an email scam. Image: Asda/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Quick-thinking Asda Glenrothes worker saves pensioner from £800 scam
2
The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
Forecasters says wet - rather than white - Christmas more likely for Tayside and…
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
Seaside sauna plan for Fife village could boost visitor numbers and improve wellbeing
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man told 'there is no place in civilised society for these views' after…
The B981 between Inverkeithing and Crossgates in Fife.
Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife
Adamson Court in Dunfermline
Three people suffer smoke inhalation after fire started at door of Dunfermline property
Alan Jack drank three bottles of wine then drove to his ex's work to berate her.
Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine
Debbie Laing was a care worker in Cupar at the time. Image: Shutterstock/Daisy Daisy
Fife care worker who swore at resident and told another to 'shut up' sanctioned…
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard
Scottish Government urged to overturn refusal of Fife's first eco-cemetery
Police remained at the memorial gardens in Kirkcaldy for most of Friday.
No crime established after Kirkcaldy sex attack investigation

Conversation