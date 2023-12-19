Pictures as St Andrews harbour repairs begin weeks after Storm Babet

More than £1.5 million of repairs to St Andrews harbour have begun two months after Storm Babet wreaked havoc.

The medieval port suffered significant damage during an unusually high spring tide in the wake of the storm on October 16.

And the iconic pier, cliff path and car park were closed amid fears of further erosion.

Contractors are now onsite constructing a rock armour to protect the road and cliff.

The land end of the pier will also be protected.

Tonnes of stones have been transported to the site in preparation for the works.

However, while the repairs have started they are unlikely to be finished before Christmas.

And a further week of work will be needed after the festive season.

£1.5m fundraiser for St Andrews harbour repairs

St Andrews Harbour Trust said a JCB digger would gain access to the beach via a specially-created route over the rock armour.

The work is being carried out by private contractor Realm Ltd under the supervision of Fife Council’s coastal team.

The harbour trust launched a £1.5 million fundraiser last month to carry out emergency repairs.

And so far, more than £6,500 has been donated.

The trust is also seeking long-term funding from the Scottish Government and other agencies.

Serious erosion

Storm Babet caused serious erosion and damage to the top walls and walkways of the main pier.

It also destroyed one of the slipways and eroded the cliff above.

St Andrews crab and lobster fishermen were unable to work for several weeks as the harbour was clogged with weed.

However, that issue was resolved last month.