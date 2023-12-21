Fife dad left with life-changing injuries after being buried by concrete on building site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dad left with life-changing injuries after being buried by concrete on building site

Jordan Mackenzie, from Crossgates, is recovering after being trapped under freshly poured concrete for 30 minutes.

By Kieran Webster
Jordan Mackenzie has been left with injuries on his arm.
Jordan Mackenzie has been left with life-changing injuries. Image: Supplied

A Fife dad has been left with life-changing injuries after being buried by concrete on a building site.

Jordan Mackenzie, from Crossgates, remains in hospital, five months after being trapped under freshly poured concrete for 30 minutes.

The 25-year-old was working in a block of flats when the ceiling above him gave way –  encasing him in the quick-drying mix and rubble.

Jordan suffered multiple bone fractures and chemical burns and was only discovered after a colleague spotted his foot sticking out of the debris.

Fife dad ‘lucky to be alive’ after being buried by concrete

The dad-of-one said: “I was trapped under everything with the concrete still pouring on top of me.

“There is no doubt I’m lucky to be alive but I’m trying to stay positive and focus on what’s important.”

The incident happened in July at the former Bowhill Miners’ Institute on Main Street, Cardenden – which is being converted into flats.

Burn injuries on Jordan's leg.
Jordan suffered burns on his leg. Image: Supplied

It is claimed that workers were pouring concrete on the first floor when Jordan was asked to go to the basement to check for any leaks or problems.

Moments after entering the area, the ceiling collapsed.

He said: “I was trapped under everything – the concrete came down along with the steel and knocked me to the ground and everything landed on top of me.

Jordan, with his child in front of a Christmas tree.
The dad-of-one is keeping spirits up ahead of Christmas. Image: Supplied

“With the sheer weight of it all, I could feel myself struggling to move.

“I was in a lot of pain almost immediately but then with adrenaline and everything it wasn’t long before all I felt was total panic.”

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. The extent of the other person’s injuries is not known.

Jordan said: “I was stuck for about 30 minutes. It was terrifying.

“I have vague flashbacks of what happened as I was drifting in and out of consciousness.

Fire engines in Bowhill
Emergency services at the incident. Image: Fife Jammer Locations /FJL Services

“One thing I’ll never forget was the moment one worker there managed to pull my head above the concrete and clean my face so I could breathe – I genuinely believe his actions saved my life.”

After firefighters rescued Jordan from the scene, he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he spent 17 days in an induced coma.

Medics originally feared the former Cowdenbeath FC footballer would not survive but he pulled through.

He then spent 12 days at the burns unit in St John’s Hospital in Livingston before being transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and now Queen Margaret in Dunfermline.

Chemical burn marks on Jordan's arm
The former football player has burns all over his body. Image: Supplied

Jordan added: “I suffered bad burns to my arms and leg which required skin grafts.

“My eyes were also badly burned by the chemicals in the concrete and doctors tell me I am very lucky to still have my sight.

“I had cuts and fractures all over my body – my face, ribs, femur, shoulder, pelvis and spine – so I needed a lot of surgery for that too.

Jordan and his child at the Forth Bridge.
Jordan is still recovering. Image: Supplied

“It’s been a painful and stressful recovery mentally and physically but I’m getting there, despite some injuries being life-changing.

“More than anything I want to thank everyone – my colleagues who helped in the immediate aftermath, the firefighters who got me out, the NHS staff who treated me and my friends and family who have been supportive throughout in more ways than I can describe.

“Right now I just want to focus on my recovery and see my loved ones over Christmas and start to look forward again.”

Building collapse under investigation

The building collapse remains under investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Kirkcaldy, is helping Jordan and his family around the probe.

He said: “What happened to Jordan is the stuff of nightmares and while it’s incredible he survived, it doesn’t change the fact that the incident should not have happened in the first place.

“Our focus right now is on helping Jordan with his recovery and making sure he and his family have the right support in place.”

Campion Homes has been carrying out work on the former miners’ institute,

Work has been taking place on the former miners’ institute site by Campion Homes, as part of a partnership with Ore Valley Housing Association and Kingdom Housing Association.

The Courier has contacted all three organisations for comment.

