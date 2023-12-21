Fife dad left with life-changing injuries after being buried by concrete on building site

A Fife dad has been left with life-changing injuries after being buried by concrete on a building site.

Jordan Mackenzie, from Crossgates, remains in hospital, five months after being trapped under freshly poured concrete for 30 minutes.

The 25-year-old was working in a block of flats when the ceiling above him gave way – encasing him in the quick-drying mix and rubble.

Jordan suffered multiple bone fractures and chemical burns and was only discovered after a colleague spotted his foot sticking out of the debris.

The dad-of-one said: “I was trapped under everything with the concrete still pouring on top of me.

“There is no doubt I’m lucky to be alive but I’m trying to stay positive and focus on what’s important.”

The incident happened in July at the former Bowhill Miners’ Institute on Main Street, Cardenden – which is being converted into flats.

It is claimed that workers were pouring concrete on the first floor when Jordan was asked to go to the basement to check for any leaks or problems.

Moments after entering the area, the ceiling collapsed.

He said: “I was trapped under everything – the concrete came down along with the steel and knocked me to the ground and everything landed on top of me.

“With the sheer weight of it all, I could feel myself struggling to move.

“I was in a lot of pain almost immediately but then with adrenaline and everything it wasn’t long before all I felt was total panic.”

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. The extent of the other person’s injuries is not known.

Jordan said: “I was stuck for about 30 minutes. It was terrifying.

“I have vague flashbacks of what happened as I was drifting in and out of consciousness.

“One thing I’ll never forget was the moment one worker there managed to pull my head above the concrete and clean my face so I could breathe – I genuinely believe his actions saved my life.”

After firefighters rescued Jordan from the scene, he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he spent 17 days in an induced coma.

Medics originally feared the former Cowdenbeath FC footballer would not survive but he pulled through.

He then spent 12 days at the burns unit in St John’s Hospital in Livingston before being transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and now Queen Margaret in Dunfermline.

Jordan added: “I suffered bad burns to my arms and leg which required skin grafts.

“My eyes were also badly burned by the chemicals in the concrete and doctors tell me I am very lucky to still have my sight.

“I had cuts and fractures all over my body – my face, ribs, femur, shoulder, pelvis and spine – so I needed a lot of surgery for that too.

“It’s been a painful and stressful recovery mentally and physically but I’m getting there, despite some injuries being life-changing.

“More than anything I want to thank everyone – my colleagues who helped in the immediate aftermath, the firefighters who got me out, the NHS staff who treated me and my friends and family who have been supportive throughout in more ways than I can describe.

“Right now I just want to focus on my recovery and see my loved ones over Christmas and start to look forward again.”

Building collapse under investigation

The building collapse remains under investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Kirkcaldy, is helping Jordan and his family around the probe.

He said: “What happened to Jordan is the stuff of nightmares and while it’s incredible he survived, it doesn’t change the fact that the incident should not have happened in the first place.

“Our focus right now is on helping Jordan with his recovery and making sure he and his family have the right support in place.”

Campion Homes has been carrying out work on the former miners’ institute,

Work has been taking place on the former miners’ institute site by Campion Homes, as part of a partnership with Ore Valley Housing Association and Kingdom Housing Association.

The Courier has contacted all three organisations for comment.