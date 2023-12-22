Fife builders ‘mistakenly’ told they had been sacked days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife builders ‘mistakenly’ told they had been sacked days before Christmas

About 30 workers were told on Thursday that they were being let go "with immediate effect".

By Neil Henderson
First Endeavour LLP affordable housing site in Kirkcaldy.
The First Endeavour LLP affordable housing site in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Fife firm has apologised after “mistakenly” telling all its builders they had been sacked just days before Christmas.

About 30 redundancy notices were sent out to employees at First Endeavour LLP on Thursday.

The Dunfermline-based company is building affordable homes for Fife Council at sites across the region.

In its letter, First Endeavour stated that jobs had been terminated “with immediate effect”.

Fife worker ‘thought it was a prank’ as workers ‘sacked’ just before Christmas

Bosses claimed a delay in payment from Fife Council meant they could not cover staff wages.

The letter, sent by James Methven, First Endeavour group development director, said: “I am extremely disappointed and frustrated to have to write to you and inform you that we are not being paid by Fife Council until after the Christmas break.

“That leaves First Endeavour LLP in a position where we are unable to pay any wages prior to Christmas.

“We are now forced to make everyone redundant with immediate effect.”

Developer, First Endeavour LLP, is building affordable homes for Fife Council.
First Endeavour is building affordable homes for Fife Council. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fife Council told The Courier on Thursday afternoon that it refuted the claims being made – before the company then said it had sent the letters in error.

One worker told The Courier: “I got an email letter without warning, stating that I was losing my job.

“I thought at first it must be a prank, but then a workmate contacted me, and then another.

“Everyone was in shock and panicking at the thought of facing Christmas with no job or money.”

Fife firm blames ‘administrative error’ for wrongly telling staff they’d been sacked

When The Courier contacted Mr Methven, he said the redundancy notices had been mistakenly sent out due to an “administrative error”.

He also confirmed that wages would be paid to staff.

The firm has since written to all workers offering its “sincere apologies” and telling them to “disregard” the previous letter.

First Endeavour's site at Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.
First Endeavour’s site at Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The First Endeavour building sites in Fife are now closed until January 8, but it is understood workers have been paid some of their outstanding wages.

Responding to the initial letter, John Mills, the council’s head of housing services, said: “We have worked closely with First Endeavour LLP to make sure payment for all work completed and assessed has been made promptly.”

The firm is building a total of 204 affordable homes at sites in Dunfermline, Lochore, Kirkcaldy and Lumphinnans.

Conversation