Fife builders ‘mistakenly’ told they had been sacked days before Christmas

A Fife firm has apologised after “mistakenly” telling all its builders they had been sacked just days before Christmas.

About 30 redundancy notices were sent out to employees at First Endeavour LLP on Thursday.

The Dunfermline-based company is building affordable homes for Fife Council at sites across the region.

In its letter, First Endeavour stated that jobs had been terminated “with immediate effect”.

Fife worker ‘thought it was a prank’ as workers ‘sacked’ just before Christmas

Bosses claimed a delay in payment from Fife Council meant they could not cover staff wages.

The letter, sent by James Methven, First Endeavour group development director, said: “I am extremely disappointed and frustrated to have to write to you and inform you that we are not being paid by Fife Council until after the Christmas break.

“That leaves First Endeavour LLP in a position where we are unable to pay any wages prior to Christmas.

“We are now forced to make everyone redundant with immediate effect.”

Fife Council told The Courier on Thursday afternoon that it refuted the claims being made – before the company then said it had sent the letters in error.

One worker told The Courier: “I got an email letter without warning, stating that I was losing my job.

“I thought at first it must be a prank, but then a workmate contacted me, and then another.

“Everyone was in shock and panicking at the thought of facing Christmas with no job or money.”

Fife firm blames ‘administrative error’ for wrongly telling staff they’d been sacked

When The Courier contacted Mr Methven, he said the redundancy notices had been mistakenly sent out due to an “administrative error”.

He also confirmed that wages would be paid to staff.

The firm has since written to all workers offering its “sincere apologies” and telling them to “disregard” the previous letter.

The First Endeavour building sites in Fife are now closed until January 8, but it is understood workers have been paid some of their outstanding wages.

Responding to the initial letter, John Mills, the council’s head of housing services, said: “We have worked closely with First Endeavour LLP to make sure payment for all work completed and assessed has been made promptly.”

The firm is building a total of 204 affordable homes at sites in Dunfermline, Lochore, Kirkcaldy and Lumphinnans.