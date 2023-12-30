Fife brownie leader Sue’s MBE for lifelong commitment to Girl Guides

A Fife woman has been made an MBE in recognition of her lifelong commitment to the Girl Guides.

Sue Walker joined the Brownies aged seven and remains a Brownie leader 54 years later.

She has also served as chief commissioner for Girlguiding Scotland, and was included in the New Year Honours List for her services to young people.

The retired chemical engineer, from Limekilns, said she was “amazed, surprised and delighted” to receive the award which she says is for all the volunteers.

After leaving Guides as a teenager, Sue, 61, returned to the organisation as a volunteer leader when the eldest of her two daughters joined Brownies in 1997.

She still finds being unit leader of 1st Limekilns Brownies “great fun”.

Sue said: “It has to be fun for the leaders as well as the girls. If it isn’t fun people won’t do it.”

In addition to leading the Limekilns unit, she began doing public relations work at county then national level and was Fife county commissioner during the Girlguiding centenary in 2010.

Providing adventures

From 2012 to 2017 she served as chief commissioner for Girlguiding Scotland.

Providing adventures for girls, from attending camps to pop concerts, was light relief from her day job in the oil and gas industry at Grangemouth and Mossmorran.

And as it that wasn’t enough, Sue is also an ultra-runner and secretary of Carnegie Harriers running club.

Last year, she ran the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for Girlguiding Scotland and is proud to have run in every one of the movement’s 38 Scottish counties.

Sue learned of her nomination for an MBE in a letter from Buckingham Palace several weeks ago but had to keep quiet until the New Year Honours List was revealed on Friday evening.

It’s not just one person’s award, it’s a feel good for lots of people.”

She and husband Ken returned home from two months in Australia and New Zealand just hours before the list was published – and Sue said that helped her keep the secret from friends and family!

She said: “I was not expecting this at all.

“I’m delighted; delighted for all the other volunteers.

“I’ve seen other people get awards over the years and I know how much people in their teams and communities are delighted.

“While ‘Jeanie’ might be getting the award everyone feels their volunteering has been recognised. It’s not just one person’s award, it’s a feel good for lots of people.”