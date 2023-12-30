Fife brownie leader Sue’s MBE for lifelong commitment to Girl Guides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife brownie leader Sue’s MBE for lifelong commitment to Girl Guides

Sue Walker, of Limekilns, joined the Brownies aged seven and became chief commissioner of Girlguiding Scotland.

By Cheryl Peebles
Sue Walker MBE. Image: Sue Walker.
Sue Walker MBE. Image: Sue Walker.

A Fife woman has been made an MBE in recognition of her lifelong commitment to the Girl Guides.

Sue Walker joined the Brownies aged seven and remains a Brownie leader 54 years later.

She has also served as chief commissioner for Girlguiding Scotland, and was included in the New Year Honours List for her services to young people.

The retired chemical engineer, from Limekilns, said she was “amazed, surprised and delighted” to receive the award which she says is for all the volunteers.

After leaving Guides as a teenager, Sue, 61, returned to the organisation as a volunteer leader when the eldest of her two daughters joined Brownies in 1997.

She still finds being unit leader of 1st Limekilns Brownies “great fun”.

Sue said: “It has to be fun for the leaders as well as the girls. If it isn’t fun people won’t do it.”

In addition to leading the Limekilns unit, she began doing public relations work at county then national level and was Fife county commissioner during the Girlguiding centenary in 2010.

Providing adventures

From 2012 to 2017 she served as chief commissioner for Girlguiding Scotland.

Providing adventures for girls, from attending camps to pop concerts, was light relief from her day job in the oil and gas industry at Grangemouth and Mossmorran.

And as it that wasn’t enough, Sue is also an ultra-runner and secretary of Carnegie Harriers running club.

Last year, she ran the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for Girlguiding Scotland and is proud to have run in every one of the movement’s 38 Scottish counties.

Sue learned of her nomination for an MBE in a letter from Buckingham Palace several weeks ago but had to keep quiet until the New Year Honours List was revealed on Friday evening.

It’s not just one person’s award, it’s a feel good for lots of people.”

She and husband Ken returned home from two months in Australia and New Zealand just hours before the list was published – and Sue said that helped her keep the secret from friends and family!

She said: “I was not expecting this at all.

“I’m delighted; delighted for all the other volunteers.

“I’ve seen other people get awards over the years and I know how much people in their teams and communities are delighted.

“While ‘Jeanie’ might be getting the award everyone feels their volunteering has been recognised. It’s not just one person’s award, it’s a feel good for lots of people.”

Conversation