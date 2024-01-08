Milestone as first passenger train in 54 years leaves Leven railway station – without customers for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Milestone as first passenger train in 54 years leaves Leven railway station – without customers for now

The move marked the beginning of driver training ahead of the line's official opening later this year.

By Claire Warrender
A train ready to depart Leven railway station as driver training begins.
A train ready to depart Leven railway station as driver training begins. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

The first passenger train in more than 50 years departed Leven’s new railway station on Monday morning.

And while there were no customers on board, it has been hailed a huge milestone for the £116 million project.

The first passenger train in more than 50 years leaves Leven railway station
The first passenger train in more than 50 years at Leven railway station. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

The two-car train bound for Glenrothes with Thornton marked the start of driver training for the new route.

Trains will become a familiar sight on the five-mile track ahead of the official opening, expected to be at the start of June.

The move is a huge milestone.
The move is a huge milestone. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

Ross Bennett from Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC) said there is now a real sense of anticipation within the community.

“To actually witness running trains on the line just adds to the build-up for the official opening this year,” he said.

‘Absolutely amazing’ as trains use new Leven railway

Levenmouth Lib Deb councillor Eugene Clarke was heavily involved in the campaign to reinstate the railway.

And he described seeing a passenger train on the track as “absolutely amazing”.

Trains are now using the Levenmouth rail link.
Passenger trains are now using the Leven railway. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

“I know it sounds daft but even now when I pass the new stations, I can’t believe they’re there,” he said.

“Cameron Bridge station is virtually ready with car parking spaces marked out and things like that. It’s just wonderful.

“It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since I got involved in the campaign.”

The previous Leven to Thornton passenger route closed in 1969.

Then SNP transport minister Derek McKay announced its reinstatement in 2019 following a campaign backed by the community and local politicians.

And it is hoped the investment will drive the regeneration of the entire area.

Community celebrations to mark Levenmouth rail link opening

The Levenmouth rail link project includes stations at both Leven and Cameron Bridge, active travel routes and the revamp of the River Leven valley.

The rail link will allow a direct route to Edinburgh and access to the east coast rail line.

Plans are already under way for community celebrations to tie in with the official opening later this year.

And further details will be announced soon.

