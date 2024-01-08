Milestone as first passenger train in 54 years leaves Leven railway station – without customers for now

The first passenger train in more than 50 years departed Leven’s new railway station on Monday morning.

And while there were no customers on board, it has been hailed a huge milestone for the £116 million project.

The two-car train bound for Glenrothes with Thornton marked the start of driver training for the new route.

Trains will become a familiar sight on the five-mile track ahead of the official opening, expected to be at the start of June.

Ross Bennett from Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC) said there is now a real sense of anticipation within the community.

“To actually witness running trains on the line just adds to the build-up for the official opening this year,” he said.

‘Absolutely amazing’ as trains use new Leven railway

Levenmouth Lib Deb councillor Eugene Clarke was heavily involved in the campaign to reinstate the railway.

And he described seeing a passenger train on the track as “absolutely amazing”.

“I know it sounds daft but even now when I pass the new stations, I can’t believe they’re there,” he said.

“Cameron Bridge station is virtually ready with car parking spaces marked out and things like that. It’s just wonderful.

“It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since I got involved in the campaign.”

The previous Leven to Thornton passenger route closed in 1969.

Then SNP transport minister Derek McKay announced its reinstatement in 2019 following a campaign backed by the community and local politicians.

And it is hoped the investment will drive the regeneration of the entire area.

Community celebrations to mark Levenmouth rail link opening

The Levenmouth rail link project includes stations at both Leven and Cameron Bridge, active travel routes and the revamp of the River Leven valley.

The rail link will allow a direct route to Edinburgh and access to the east coast rail line.

Plans are already under way for community celebrations to tie in with the official opening later this year.

And further details will be announced soon.