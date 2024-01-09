Woman, 53, arrested for vandalism after protest outside Fife house

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested for vandalism during a protest outside a Fife house.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside a property in Kinglassie on Monday evening.

Members of the public have been gathering outside the home on Mina Crescent over the last few nights.

Videos shared on social media showed large numbers of people at the scene for at least 90 minutes on Monday with several officers standing guard outside the property.

Woman arrested during Kinglassie protest

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance outside a property in the Mina Crescent area of Kinglassie around 7.30pm on Monday.

“Officers attended and a 53-year-old woman was arrested in connection with vandalism.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”