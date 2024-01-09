Forth Road Bridge closed over concern for person

Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions on police orders due to concern for a person.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at around 8pm and said the closure would impact “buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians that would usually use the bridge.”

Police say this is in response to reports of concern for a person.

Police Scotland Edinburgh posted on Twitter X: “The A9000 is currently closed due to concern for a person. Diversions are in place.”

A Coastguard spokesperson said that a lifeboat had been launched from South Queensferry station at 7.19pm.

They added: “There is an ongoing incident in the region of Forth Bridges that we are insisting police with.”