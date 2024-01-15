Joy as 11 Leven girls picked to represent Scotland at Dance World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Joy as 11 Leven girls picked to represent Scotland at Dance World Cup

The girls, aged from eight to 20, are all members of the same dance school.

By Claire Warrender
The 11 Leven girls who are heading to the Dance World Cup in Prague
The 11 Leven girls at rehearsals at the Amber Barclay Dance Academy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Eleven students from the same Fife dance school have been given a “once in a lifetime” chance to represent Scotland this summer.

The girls from the Amber Barclay Academy of Dance in Leven have qualified for the Dance World Cup.

And they are now working their socks off to ensure they shine at the prestigious competition in Prague from June 27 to July 6.

Brooke Allan, 14, is put through her paces ahead of the Dance World Cup
Brooke Allan, 14, is put through her paces. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Team Scotland is one of 66 countries taking part and Amber said she could not be more proud of her girls, all aged between eight and 20.

“I couldn’t even breathe when I got the results,” she said. “I was in tears – happy tears.”

However, with the trip likely to cost around £2,000 per student, fundraising has begun in earnest.

Amber added: “We’re going to work as hard as we need to to make this unbelievable opportunity happen for the students.”

Who are the 11 Leven girls heading to the Dance World Cup?

Amber had to put together video entries for Dance World Cup judges at the end of last year.

They were among 5,000 entrants from across Scotland and 30 of their dances were successful.

As well as a group performance involving all 11, they will be performing solo routines, duets and trios.

Trio Aleeza Aslam, Stephanie Brewster and Emma Brodie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Those who qualified are:

  • Millie Simpson, aged 8
  • Jaymi Biggerstaff, 12
  • Summer Easton, 12
  • Keeley Mclellan, 13
  • Abi Walker, 14
  • Brooke Allan, 14
  • Iqra Asif, 15
  • Danni Biggerstaff, 15
  • Emma Brodie, 19
  • Aleeza Aslam, 19
  • Stephanie Brewster, 20
Amber Barclay Academy of Dance in Leven qualified for Dance World Cup
Training hard at the studio in Leven ahead of the Dance World Cup. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Amber added: “We’ve been working so hard for the last two years and the girls really deserve this.

“The oldest one is 20 and it’s the last year she’ll be able to do something like this before she retires.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and, for some, once in a lifetime.”

Levenmouth’s Got Talent among fundraising ideas

Among the fundraising ideas mooted by the Amber Barclay Academy of Dance is a 24-hour danceathon.

And members of the community may be asked to put on their own dancing shoes with a Levenmouth’s Got Talent competition also on the cards.

Other ideas include match day bucket collections at East Fife’s Bayview Stadium.

Meanwhile, Amber has also launched on online fundraiser, which can be found here.

And she says any other fundraising ideas would be welcome.

More from Fife

Police in Fife seized nearly 200 vehicles between January and October. Image: Alasdair Clark/DC Thomson
E-bikes, off-road motors and luxury cars among vehicles seized by Fife police
Shona Alexander admitted trying to smuggle a phone into Perth Prison for her rapist son Steven Banks.
Caged Fife rapist's mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair
Ian at his beloved Dens Park. Image: Supplied
Nearly £6k raised in memory of Dundee fan from Fife who died suddenly aged…
Gladiators ref John Anderson pictured in 1996. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
John Anderson: Gladiators fans recall glory days of ref who lived in Fife and…
Lamond Drive in St Andrews.
Six-month-old baby dies after police called to St Andrews property
Dundee Gladiator Sabre with host Bradley Walsh and Dunfermline contestant Kerry. Image: BBC iPlayer
Fife dog-walker Kerry comes up against Dundee gym owner Sheli on Gladiators as TV…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Stuart Nowrie, police chase ended with crash in Cardenden Picture shows; Stuart Nowrie, police chase ended with crash in Cardenden. Stirling Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 05/10/2022
Fife dad stole digger from Crieff building site after money lenders threatened his family
A police officer
Kirkcaldy man reported missing found safe and well
Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy has been partially closed due to emergency gas works. Image: Google Maps
Kirkcaldy road closed due to 'emergency' gas works
Gillian Taylor.
Unpaid work for Fife benefits cheat

Conversation