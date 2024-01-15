Appeal to trace missing Fife teenager, 13, last seen in Leven

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a Fife teenager from Leven reported missing.

Sofia Mullen was last seen on Glenlyon Road shortly after 7am on Monday.

Officers are now working to trace the whereabouts of the missing 13-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help trace Sofia Mullen (13) missing from Leven.

“She was Last seen at Glenlyon Road at 7.10am on Monday.”

Anyone who may have seen Sofia or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

They can call Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0442 of Monday, January, 15.