Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Kinghorn

Christine Cunningham-Smith talks us through her favourite things about this Fife coastal gem - from the spectacular views to a local legend.

Kinghorn resident Christine Cunningham-Smith with cavapoo pup Murray.
Kinghorn resident Christine Cunningham-Smith with cavapoo pup Murray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Kinghorn is one of Fife’s coastal gems.

Wedged between Kirkcaldy and Burntisland, it is often overlooked in favour of the better-known East Neuk or Aberdour to the west.

But that’s a mistake, for Kinghorn is a great wee place to visit and is easily reached via the east coast railway line.

The view from Kinghorn, across Pettycur Bay to Burntisland.
The view from Kinghorn, across Pettycur Bay to Burntisland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

With two sweeping sandy beaches, a delightful harbour and even an accessible loch, this small town is bordered by the Firth of Forth to the south and rolling hills and farmland to the north.

And a plethora of places to stay, including the massive Pettycur Bay Holiday Park – which features on STV series Life On The Bay – makes it an ideal spot for holidaymakers.

Boats in Kinghorn harbour.
Boats in Kinghorn harbour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The ancient burgh is home to almost 3,000 people, including Christine Cunningham-Smith and husband Mike.

And Christine, 51, owner of Bliss Beauty in Kirkcaldy, brought cavapoo pup Murray to give us a guided tour of five of Kinghorn’s best bits.

1. The spectacular views

“Kinghorn is on the coast but much of the town is at the top of a hill,” says Christine.

“This means the views over the Firth of Forth are quite spectacular.

“You can see right across the water to Edinburgh and the Lothians and all the wee islands in between.

The view of the Forth bridges from Kinghorn.
The view of the Forth bridges from Kinghorn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“One of my favourite views in town is as you walk from the back of the cemetery towards Inch View.

“There’s an amazing vista looking out towards the three Forth bridges – the railway bridge, the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

“It’s incredible to think you can see a World Heritage Site practically from your own doorstep.

“There are many more I could mention but that’s the view I love above all the others.”

2. The walk from Kinghorn loch to the kissing trees

“I walk a lot, especially now as a new dog owner.

“My favourite walk is up around the loch and by the kissing trees – two trees on either side of the narrow road that touch at the top.

Christine Cunningham-Smith says the walk to the kissing trees is one of the 5 best things about Kinghorn.
Christine Cunningham-Smith says the walk to the kissing trees is one of the 5 best things about Kinghorn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“What appeals to me about it is, regardless of the weather the scenery is always beautiful and there’s always something to admire.

“It’s hilly so it’s a bit of a challenge on the old thighs.

“But I’m up there at least once a week, sometimes more, because it’s so gorgeous.

“I did try it in lockdown on a bike with my husband Mike.

“It was my first time on a push bike in 40 years and I fell off at the first corner, so I went back to walking!”

3. The Ship restaurant

The Ship is a great place that serves really good quality bistro-style food.

“They use a lot of local ingredients and have a great selection of wines.

“You can book for dinner at the weekends and in the winter they often have a real fire going so it’s lovely and cosy.

The Ship, on Kinghorn High Street, is one of Christine's favourite places.
The Ship, on Kinghorn High Street, is one of Christine’s favourite places. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“However, you can also book a private room for a special event and I often pick The Ship for a work event because they look after you so well.

“We’ve had the best times there at Christmas – both with friends and family or for work – and it’s always so busy.

“The service is excellent and the team is always keen to make sure you have the best experience on your night out.”

4. Colin Currie from Kinghorn Co-op

“This might sound like a strange choice but, for me, Colin is a local hero.

“Regardless of what mood you’re in when you go into the Co-op, you can’t fail to come out with a smile on your face. He’s a legend.

Colin Currie, 37, at work in Kinghorn Co-op.
Colin Currie, 37, at work in Kinghorn Co-op. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Colin is such a caring and lovely guy and one of the best bits about Kinghorn.

“I think he genuinely deserves a shout-out because one person can make a big difference.

“It’s so refreshing to see somebody so obviously enjoying giving joy to people.

“I would employ him if I could.”

5. The Kinghorn community

“People in Kinghorn generally are lovely and friendly.

“I’ve lived here since I was six, so that’s 45 years, and I’ve always found there’s a great community spirit.

“That particularly came to the fore during lockdown when a group known as the Kinghorn Support Squad formed a special Covid response team.

“Dozens of people worked really hard to help locals out with food collections and deliveries and all sorts of other stuff.

“Everywhere you go in Kinghorn people say hello to you and ask you how you are.

“It’s a great place to live and I wouldn’t be anywhere else.”

Conversation