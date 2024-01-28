Meet the Fife woman attracting worldwide interest in her ‘vegetarian’ sheep’s fleece rugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Meet the Fife woman attracting worldwide interest in her ‘vegetarian’ sheep’s fleece rugs

Trish O'Meara transforms dirty, smelly sheep's fleece into a beautiful - and sustainable - home accessory from her home in Wormit.

By Claire Warrender
Trich O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs
Trish O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

A Fife crafter’s cruelty-free alternative to sheepskin is attracting worldwide interest in her rugs and throws.

Trish O’Meara spends hours transforming piles of “dirty and smelly” fleece at her Wormit home.

And her creations are proving so popular, she sells the results of her labour through lifestyle magazine Country Living, and craft fairs.

Trish O'Meara at work creating sheep fleece rugs in her Wormit home.
Trish O’Meara at work in her Wormit home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She has also started running workshops to teach others how to make their own.

Trish’s homespun idea was sparked by an article in The Courier last year.

It told how a Perthshire farmer, faced with the plummeting cost of wool, was selling fleece to gardeners for £3 a pop.

They were then using it to keep down weeds, protect plants from extreme cold or heat and deter slugs.

Trish said: “I thought to myself, I bet I could teach myself to do rug felting so I went and bought some.”

Wormit Woolies makes ‘vegetarian’ rugs

The 59-year-old spends between an hour-and-a-half and three hours converting the raw fleece, now sourced from farms across the UK.

And she has formed her own company, Wormit Woolies, to market her “vegetarian” rugs.

How the sheep fleece looks before Trish transforms them
How the sheep’s fleece looks before Trish transforms them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She says the difference between sheepskin rugs and felted sheep’s fleece is the latter is animal-friendly.

“They look like sheepskin but they’re not,” she said. The sheep are still living.

“People are loving the idea of taking a dirty, smelly fleece and turning it into a gorgeous rug.

“They like the idea that the sheep didn’t die.”

Fife sheep’s fleece rugs are renewable

Canadian Trish moved to Fife almost three years ago to be closer to daughter Jennifer, who is married to Scottish Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton.

She previously ran a farm and livery yard but could not believe the number of sheep in the Scottish countryside.

“There are more sheep than people,” she said.

The finished sheep fleece rug
Trish at home in Fife with a completed sheep’s fleece rug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It means there’s this wonderful, renewable material that farmers just throw out or burn because it’s not worth the money to send it to the British Wool Board.

“Farmers sell them for between £2 and £10, depending on the breed.”

Once she got going, Trish applied to Country Living UK to become an approved vendor.

“All sellers are vetted to ensure they are a certain standard,” she said.

“It’s real kudos for them to accept you for their website and next month I’m part of a blog post for Valentine’s day gifts.”

Attending craft fairs and running tutorials

Trish sells at craft fairs across Scotland, and will be part of a vegan and sustainable market at The Yard in Dundee in March.

People have also been attending her workshops to learn the craft and the next one is next month.

However, demand is such that she has had requests from other countries.

“There are only a few people around the world who do this,” she said.

“There’s a woman in Devon who has her own sheep but it seems to be most popular in Scandanavia. We’re few and far between.

“I’ve had queries from people all over the world asking if I have an online tutorial.

“I don’t yet but I’ll be looking at doing that. Watch this space.”

More from Fife

Trish O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order
Trish O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife ferry link to Europe at risk for sake of less than £10m start-up…
Tay Bridge closed
Tay Bridge re-opens after 'police incident'
Seal pup on Kirkcaldy beach.
Watch moment stranded seal pup in Kirkcaldy makes its way back to sea
Kingsgate Centre Dunfermline.
Girls, 12, charged after shopping trolley thrown from roof of Dunfermline car park
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier found in Fife loses extradition fight
Police presence at Middle Den Woods in Kirkcaldy.
Person taken to hospital after huge police presence at Kirkcaldy woods
Bayview Crescent, Methil, at dusk.
77 broken street lamps across Fife wait months for repair
The 15m long fin whale washed up on the beach at Culross.
Huge fin whale washes up on Fife beach as locals urged to stay away
Trish O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
'Cold' Dunfermline care home with 50 residents could be forced to close after scathing…

Conversation